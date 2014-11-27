* Interest rate cut seen helping auto, housing sectors -
source
* Govt may extend factory gate tax concessions to automakers
* July-Sept GDP growth seen lower than the previous qtr
(Adds details)
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Nov 27 India's finance minister is
likely to meet the head of the Reserve Bank of India in New
Delhi on Monday to urge the central bank to cut interest rates
at a policy meeting the following day, two senior finance
ministry officials said.
Arun Jaitley wants the RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to cut
interest rates to support economic growth, one of the officials
told Reuters on Thursday.
"A rate cut is needed now," the source said. "It can help the
auto and housing sectors."
The RBI's policy repo rate is currently 8.0 percent and,
while most analysts believe Rajan will wait until early next
year to order a reduction, markets have begun pricing in a cut
to 7.75 percent.
Data due to be released on Friday is expected to show growth
fell back to 5.1 percent year-on-year in the
July-September quarter, after speeding up to 5.7 percent in the
previous quarter, according to a Reuters poll.
"The second quarter (of the fiscal year) is always
challenging. The number could be lower than in the first
quarter," the source added.
The finance minister and central bank governor usually meet
in New Delhi during the days before a policy review at the RBI
in Mumbai.
The sources said that Jaitley is likely to have that meeting
with Rajan on Monday in New Delhi, unless the two meet while the
minister is in Mumbai over the weekend.
Jaitley will be travelling to Mumbai on Saturday for two
industry events and is scheduled to return the next day.
"The customary meeting between the RBI governor and the
finance minister ahead of the policy review could happen on
Monday, unless there is a meeting in Mumbai," said the second
official, adding that no date had been fixed yet.
Both officials declined to be named because of the
sensitivity of the issue.
Separately, the finance ministry plans to extend factory gate
duty concessions for car makers beyond Dec. 31, as the industry
continues to struggle with sluggish demand due to high interest
rates, the first source said.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine; editing
by Malini Menon and Simon Cameron-Moore)