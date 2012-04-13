April 13 The Reserve Bank of India is expected to reduce its repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) for the first time since April 2009 on Tuesday, as growth in Asia's third-largest economy falters, but could keep the cash reserve ratio for banks steady after slashing it by 125 bps since January. Lower-than-expected February factory output data bolstered expectations of a rate cut that would bring down borrowing costs and spur investments and business. Market participants will closely look at the RBI's tone and guidance on Tuesday for clarity on interest rate direction. The central bank has been one of the most hawkish globally, raising its policy rate 13 times from March 2010 to October 2011 to bring down persistently high inflation. Headline inflation data for March to be released just a day before the policy will be a key data for the market to take cues on the likely decision at the policy. RBI officials have been saying that rising food and oil prices remain a threat to inflation. The policy decision is due at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). To see stories related to the RBI policy review, double click in the brackets. PRE-POLICY STORIES > PREVIEW-First India rate cut in 3 years unlikely to cheer market > MARKET SIGNALS-Keeping faith? Not when it comes to India > BREAKINGVIEWS-India can risk a bold rate cut POLLS > POLL-RBI seen cutting repo rate for first time in 3 years > POLL-India's March inflation likely slowed marginally > POLL-India manufacturing growth slows for a 3rd month-PMI RECENT STORIES > India posts sluggish Feb industrial output > RBI tells economists inflation a concern, seeks views on growth > State Bank of India expects RBI reserve rate cut this month > RBI says dealing with inflation important for high growth > RBI chief: mindful of credibility of action for FX intervention > RBI deputy: Easing growth may help contain inflation > RBI worried about inflation in essential items-chief > India's BoP slips into red, seen improving in 2012/13 TIMELINES > Changes to India's cash reserve ratio since 1992 > Changes to India's reverse repo rate since 2001 > Changes to India's repo rate since June 2000 > Changes to India's SLR for banks since 1949 (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)