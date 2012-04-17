The Reserve Bank of India is expected to lower its key interest rates on Tuesday, when it reviews monetary policy for the fiscal year that started on April 1, to help revive sagging economic growth. It would be the first cut in rates by the hawkish central bank, which raised its policy rate 13 times between early 2010 and last October to bring down persistently high inflation. Economists are betting on a 25 basis point cut in the benchmark repo rate to 8.25 percent. The cash reserve ratio, the proportion of deposits that banks must keep with the central bank, is likely to be kept unchanged at 4.75 percent after having been slashed by 125 bps since January. The policy decision is due at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). To see stories related to the RBI policy review, double click in the brackets. LATEST STORIES > RBI sees sticky India inflation; risks to upside > India inflation eases; upside risk remains > India eyes auctions to meet $5.65 bln stake sale target > Central bank chief calls economic view 'disturbing' > India posts sluggish Feb industrial output PREVIEW/BREAKINGVIEW > First India rate cut in 3 years unlikely to cheer market > Keeping faith? Not when it comes to India > India can risk a bold rate cut POLLS > RBI seen cutting repo rate for first time in 3 years > India manufacturing growth slows for a 3rd month-PMI EARLIER STORIES > RBI tells economists inflation a concern, seeks views on growth > State Bank of India expects RBI reserve rate cut this month > RBI says dealing with inflation important for high growth > RBI chief: mindful of credibility of action for FX intervention > RBI deputy: Easing growth may help contain inflation > RBI worried about inflation in essential items-chief > India's BoP slips into red, seen improving in 2012/13 TIMELINES > Changes to India's cash reserve ratio since 1992 > Changes to India's reverse repo rate since 2001 > Changes to India's repo rate since June 2000 > Changes to India's SLR for banks since 1949 (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)