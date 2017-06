India's central bank cut interest rates on Tuesday for the first time in three years by an unexpectedly sharp 50 basis points to give a boost to flagging economic growth but warned that there is limited scope for further rate cuts. To see stories related to the RBI policy, double click in the brackets. LATEST STORIES > India cuts rates; sees little room for more > HIGHLIGHTS-RBI surprises with 50 bps rate cut > Instant view > INDIA MARKETS-Gains seen short-lived on RBI's warnings > Banks rise after RBI slashes rates PREVIOUS STORIES > Moderation in India inflation to prompt RBI rate cut-fin min > RBI sees sticky India inflation; risks to upside > India inflation eases; upside risk remains > India eyes auctions to meet $5.65 bln stake sale target > Central bank chief calls economic view 'disturbing' > India posts sluggish Feb industrial output TIMELINES > Changes to India's cash reserve ratio since 1992 > Changes to India's reverse repo rate since 2001 > Changes to India's repo rate since June 2000 > Changes to India's SLR for banks since 1949 The India Online special page on the RBI policy review is live at: r.reuters.com/bat58r (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI)