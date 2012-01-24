MUMBAI, Jan 24 The Reserve Bank of India is likely to hold its key interest rate steady on Tuesday, deeming that inflationary risks remain high even as growth slows in Asia's third largest economy. In a report on Monday, the RBI also gave little indication that it might cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR), the share of deposits banks must maintain with the central bank, although many analysts think there is still a chance that it will. The policy decision is due at 11 a.m. (0530) GMT. To see stories related to the RBI policy review, double click in the brackets. TOP STORIES > India c.bank warns on inflation ahead of rate review > RBI may cut CRR on Tuesday but keep rates on hold POLLS > RBI to hold rates steady, CRR cut unlikely > India growth prospects weaken, aggressive rate cuts seen RECENT STORIES > RBI's Gokarn: No direct link between food inflation, policy > India inflation slowest in 2 years as food pressure eases > Indian factory output grows more than expected (Compiled by Shamik Paul)