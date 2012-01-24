(Updates with details) MUMBAI, Jan 24 The Reserve Bank of India left interest rates on hold, as expected, in its montary policy review on Tuesday but it cut the cash reserve ratio for banks by 50 basis points in a move to ease tight liquidity conditions in the banking system. To see stories related to the RBI policy review, double click in the brackets. MAIN STORIES > India cuts bank reserve requirement, shifts focus to growth > Highlights from the RBI statement REACTION > INSTANT VIEW: Comments from analysts and economists > INDUSTRY VIEW: Comments from industry OTHER RELATED STORIES > India inflation may moderate to below 7 pct by March: official > PM adviser says rate cut only if non-food inflation falls > RBI warns on inflation ahead of rate review POLLS > RBI to hold rates steady, CRR cut unlikely > India growth prospects weaken, aggressive rate cuts seen RECENT STORIES > RBI's Gokarn: No direct link between food inflation, policy > India inflation slowest in 2 years as food pressure eases > Indian factory output grows more than expected (Compiled by Shamik Paul)