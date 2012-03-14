MUMBAI, March 14 The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to hold the repo rate steady at 8.50 percent at its policy review on Thursday as the recent rise in global oil prices raised concerns over re-emergence of inflationary pressures in an economy which imports bulk of its crude oil requirements. The higher February headline inflation number also led to one section of analysts to cement their view of no cut in policy rates. The wholesale price index, India's main gauge of inflation, edged up a faster-than-expected 6.95 percent from a year earlier in February after a spike in vegetable prices fanned food inflation. The RBI is not expected to cut the cash reserve ratio as well, after it reduced the CRR by 75 basis points in a surprise and out-of-policy move on Friday. The policy decision is due at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). The federal government will be unveiled on Friday. To see stories related to the RBI policy review, double click in the brackets. MAIN STORIES > India's central bank stuck in damage control mode > India's inflation picks up, muddling rate cut picture > Politics, oil price hold India budget to baby steps POLLS > POLL-India seen borrowing $106 bln via bonds in 2012/13 > POLL-RBI to keep rate steady ahead of annual budget RECENT STORIES > India industrial output strongest in 7 months, car sales surge > India cuts cash reserve ratio, lifting rate cut hopes > Preconditions need to be met before SLR cut - RBI chief > RBI deputy Gokarn says remains focused on growth > RBI deputy says any steps to ease liquidity won't destabilise > RBI deputy says 7-8 pct growth suggests capacity in surplus {ID:nI8E8DA01P] TIMELINES > Changes to India's cash reserve ratio since 1992 > Changes to India's reverse repo rate since 2001 > Changes to India's repo rate since June 2000 > Changes to India's SLR for banks since 1949 (Compiled by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)