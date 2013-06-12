MUMBAI, June 12 India's government bond yields dropped and the rupee rose after Fitch Ratings upgraded the country's rating outlook to "stable", citing measures taken by the government to contain the budget deficit.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped 4 basis points to 7.28 percent after the upgrade announcement.

The rupee also extended gains to 57.74 to a dollar from 57.97. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)