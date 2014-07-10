MUMBAI, July 10 Fitch Ratings called India's
budget "constructive" for its sovereign rating, but said that
implementation will be key and noted it was unsure how the
fiscal deficit target of 4.1 percent could be achieved without
revenue increases or spending cuts.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday the
government would stick to the fiscal deficit target of 4.1
percent of gross domestic product (GDP) set by the previous
government for the year ending March 2015.
"The overarching point of the Indian government's budget
announcement is that the rhetoric and targets are credit
constructive in many areas," Andrew Colquhoun, Head of
Asia-Pacific Sovereigns Group at Fitch said in an e-mailed
comment.
"However, implementation will be key."
Colquhoun also expressed surprise the government would stick
to a 4.1 percent fiscal deficit target, noting it estimated the
measures announced on Thursday would actually reduce revenues by
a net 0.1 percent to 0.2 percent of GDP.
"The agency (Fitch) is currently unsure how this (fiscal
deficit) can be met without further revenue-strengthening or
expenditure-saving measures," Colquhoun wrote.
"Fitch has a more cautious projection on divestment proceeds
than the budget. It remains to be seen how the government would
react to a shortfall in tax or divestment revenues, if it
occurred.
Fitch holds "BBB-minus" rating with a "stable" outlook for
India.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)