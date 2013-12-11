A farmer winnows paddy crops at a field on the outskirts of Agartala, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

MUMBAI India's sovereign rating may come under pressure if general elections due by May next year end up with a hung parliament or with a government unable to push through reforms, Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday.

"If it is a hung parliament or if the government is unable to effect reforms, definitely by implication the rating will come under pressure," said Terry Chan, credit analyst at Standard & Poor's during a teleconference with reporters.

S&P has a "negative" outlook on India's sovereign ratings, meaning any downgrade from its current "BBB-minus" would place the country's debt in so-called "junk."

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)