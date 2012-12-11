MUMBAI Dec 11 The Indian government's bloated fiscal deficit and the heavy debt burden are the 'most significant rating constraints' for Standard & Poor's, the ratings agency said.

The current government's fiscal deficit target of 4.5 percent of the gross domestic product of 2014 may be beyond its reach, S&P said in a release on Tuesday.

S&P expects only modest reforms in the government's finances as well as in the public sector due to the general elections in May 2014, it said.

India has a BBB-minus rating from S&P, the lowest investment grade rating among the so-called BRIC economies. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)