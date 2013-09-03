MUMBAI, Sept 3 Standard & Poor's considers
chances of a credit ratings downgrade for India higher than for
Indonesia, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing comments
made by an analyst of the credit rating agency at a briefing in
Seoul.
S&P analyst Kim Eng Tan also said there was more than a
one-in-three chance for India rating cut within two years,
according to Bloomberg.
S&P has a "BBB-minus" rating on India with a "negative"
outlook. A downgrade would push Asia's third largest economy to
"junk" status.
S&P rates Indonesia at "BB-plus."
The Indian rupee touched a session low of 67.36 to
the dollar after the news.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Subhadip Sircar;
Editing by Rafael Nam)