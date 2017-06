MUMBAI Feb 6 India is facing some challenges on its stable rating outlook and the balance of risk factors for its rating may be shifting slightly toward the negative, Standard & Poor's rating service said.

"High inflation, a weak government fiscal position, and slower economic growth have hurt investor confidence in the rupee, triggered a capital outflow, and weighed on the stable sovereign outlook on India in 2012," it said in a report on Monday.

S&P has an investment grade BBB- rating with a stable outlook on India. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)