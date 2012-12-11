* Rating cut likely if growth prospects dim, fiscal reforms
slow
* Reiterates one-in-three chances of rating cut over 24
months
* Expects modest progress in fiscal, public sector reforms
(Adds comment, background)
MUMBAI, Dec 11 The Indian government's wide
fiscal deficit and a heavy debt burden are the most "significant
rating constraints" to the country's sovereign rating, Standard
& Poor's said, reiterating its warning that India faces a
one-in-three chance of being downgraded to junk over the next 24
months..
"Broadly, India's fiscal profile is a rating weakness," S&P
said in a note, echoing views made in an October note.
"Given the political cycle - with the next elections to be
held by March 2014 - and the current political gridlock, we
expect only modest progress in fiscal and public sector
reforms," it said.
The rating agency, which in April cut India's outlook rating
to negative from stable, said it did not expect the government
to reach its fiscal deficit target of 4.5 percent of gross
domestic product in the fiscal year that ends in March 2014.
India has a BBB- rating from S&P, the lowest investment
grade among the BRIC economies.
"A rating downgrade is likely if India's economic growth
prospects dim, its external position deteriorates, its political
climate worsens, or fiscal reforms slow," S&P said.
However, increasing domestic fuel and fertiliser prices, and
more efficient use of subsidies could help in stabilising
India's rating, it said.
Asia's third largest economy grew at its slowest pace in
three years at 5.3 percent in the September quarter and is on
track to post its weakest growth in a decade even as a
Congress-led minority government struggles to pass key
legislative reforms to attract foreign investment.
The ratings agency sees the headline inflation rate,
measured by wholesale prices, to remain a risk for growth and
low interest rates.
India's inflation may have picked up in November to 7.6
percent as a weaker rupee added to the cost of imported fuel, a
Reuters poll of 32 economists showed.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury;
Editing by Tony Munroe and Robert Birsel)