MUMBAI Feb 23 India must boost growth, cut its
fiscal deficit and fulfil promises of financial and fiscal
reforms in order to justify an upgrade in a credit rating,
currently lodged one rung above junk bond territory, rating
agency Standard & Poor's said on Monday.
S&P raised India's credit rating outlook to 'stable' from
'negative' in September, citing the prospect of reforms. The
agency, in a news release issued on Monday, listed what it
needed to see to upgrade India's sovereign debt credit rating
from 'BBB-minus'.
"Crucial factors include higher growth in real per capita
GDP, stronger fiscal and debt metrics, and a stronger external
position or improved monetary policy setting, and the
government's ability to fulfil its promises on key reforms will
be critical to the country's success," S&P said.
The government presents its annual budget for fiscal 2015/16
on Saturday, but S&P said it did not expect swift progress on
fiscal consolidation, and if this was the sole consideration
India would have to wait several years before an upgrade.
"Improvements in India's weak fiscal balance sheet are
likely to be gradual and are thus unlikely to lead to a rating
upgrade in the next three to five years," S&P said, adding that
the country's fiscal and debt indicators are the weakest among
peers like Brazil and Indonesia.
The budget will be closely watched for pro-growth measures,
reforms for the power sector and other areas of infrastructure,
as well as fiscal consolidation.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)