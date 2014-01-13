Yes Bank fourth-quarter profit beats estimates
Yes Bank Ltd on Wednesday posted higher-than-expected quarterly net profit, helped by higher interest and other income.
MUMBAI The government is maintaining fiscal discipline before the general elections, which is supporting the country's credit ratings, a Fitch Ratings analyst said on Monday.
"I think the authorities generally have resisted the temptation to engage in fiscal pump-priming ahead of the elections this year, which is supportive for the credit profile," said Andrew Colquhoun, Head of Asia-Pacific Sovereign Ratings for Fitch Ratings, said in a teleconference.
Colquhoun added the ratings agency will assess the next government's policy strategies will be important to determine the country's future sovereign ratings.
Fitch has rated India "BBB-minus" with a "stable" outlook.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)
NEW DELHI Tata Motors is planning to export some of its unsold stock of older-technology trucks, after an unexpected ban on their sale in India, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.