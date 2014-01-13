An employee poses with the bundles of rupee notes inside a bank in Agartala, the capital of Tripura August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

MUMBAI The government is maintaining fiscal discipline before the general elections, which is supporting the country's credit ratings, a Fitch Ratings analyst said on Monday.

"I think the authorities generally have resisted the temptation to engage in fiscal pump-priming ahead of the elections this year, which is supportive for the credit profile," said Andrew Colquhoun, Head of Asia-Pacific Sovereign Ratings for Fitch Ratings, said in a teleconference.

Colquhoun added the ratings agency will assess the next government's policy strategies will be important to determine the country's future sovereign ratings.

Fitch has rated India "BBB-minus" with a "stable" outlook.

