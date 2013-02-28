BRIEF-Ajanta Soya's Rajasthan plant severely damaged after fire incident
* Says fire incident at co's Rajasthan plant has severely damaged the plant and machinery and impaired manufacturing activity
MUMBAI Feb 28 Fitch Ratings sovereign analyst Art Woo said on Thursday the 2013/14 budget will not impact India's sovereign ratings, although the country could find it challenging to meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.8 percent for the next fiscal year.
Woo told Reuters Fitch continues to maintain its "negative" outlook and India's "BBB-minus" rating.
"I wouldn't say it's unrealistic. I think it's just going to be challenging," said Art Woo in a phone interview, referring to India's fiscal deficit target of 4.8 percent. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Additional reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)
* YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority in UK elections * Spot gold may retrace to $1,257 per ounce- technicals * Palladium close to four week highs hit on Wednesday (Updates prices, adds quotes) By Vijaykumar Vedala June 1 Gold edged lower on Thursday but held near the five-week highs hit in the previous session, as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this month weighed on prices but geopolitical concerns provided some support