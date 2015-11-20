MUMBAI Nov 20 Fitch Ratings said on Friday a
proposed 23.6 percent hike in salaries and pensions for about 10
million current and former government employees in India could
hurt the country's finances and underscore the weakness in its
sovereign credit profile.
The pay hike proposed on Thursday by an Indian government
panel is smaller than past increases as New Delhi faces pressure
to curb its fiscal deficit. It would add at least 1.02 trillion
rupees ($15.43 billion) to federal spending in 2016 - the first
year of implementation - if accepted.
Fitch said the pay hike could challenge the government's
goal of achieving a fiscal deficit of 3.5 percent in the year
ending in March 2017, unless India can cut spending or raise
revenues.
"The planned wage increase is sufficient to add substantive
challenges to achieving the planned medium-term consolidation
targets," Fitch said in a statement.
"Delaying an improvement in India's fiscal position would
underscore a longstanding weakness for the sovereign credit
profile," it added.
Fitch rates India "BBB-minus" with a "stable" outlook.
The credit agency said India's government debt burden of
nearly 65 percent of gross domestic product was the highest
among its "BBB-minus" rated countries, which have a median of 43
percent of GDP.
(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)