MUMBAI, March 2 India's budget could have been more ambitions on the fiscal front, especially given a high public debt burden, and the less aspiring fiscal consolidation strategy is negative for ratings, an analyst at Fitch Ratings said on Monday.

Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday announced a budget that put boosting growth before painful reforms, slowing the pace of fiscal deficit cuts and seeking to put domestic and foreign capital to work.

"The medium-term fiscal consolidation strategy is less aspiring than in the past, which is negative from a sovereign rating perspective," Thomas Rookmaaker, director at Fitch's Asia-Pacific Sovereign Group wrote in an email.

"If disinvestment would be treated as a "below the line" financing item, as is international best practice, instead of a revenue item, the fiscal deficit would actually rise from 4.3 percent in FY15 to 4.4 percent in FY16," he added. (Reporting by Swati Bhat)