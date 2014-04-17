MUMBAI, April 17 Standard and Poor's may upgrade
India's outlook if the government that is elected next month
addresses some of the country's fiscal and economic challenges
through steps such as passing a goods and services tax.
"If in the future they implement policies that effectively
addresses some of the credit weaknesses that I have highlighted,
we could revise the outlook to stable again," said S&P senior
director Kim Eng Tan in a webcast.
"In the absence of effective policy action, we could lower
the ratings on the sovereign," he added.
S&P rates India at "BBB-minus" and is the only of the three
major credit agencies to have a "negative" outlook.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Writing by Neha
Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)