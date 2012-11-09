Nov 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 8, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Of Baroda ST Issuer rating IND A1+ Affirmed Bank Of Baroda ST debt programme IND A1+ Affirmed Lakshmi Vilas Bank ST Issuer rating IND A2+ Affirmed Metco Roof Pvt Ltds Non-FB WC limits IND A2 365000 Affirmed (enhanced from INR235m) Vardhman Precision Profiles ST IND A4+ Affirmed & Tubes Pvt. Ltd Vardhman Precision Profiles ST IND A4+ Affirmed & Tubes Pvt. Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Of Baroda Fixed deposit rating IND tAAA Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Of Baroda LT Issuer rating IND AAA Affirmed Bank Of Baroda lower tier 2 IND AAA 25000 Affirmed subordinated debt: City Union Bank LT Issuer rating IND A Affirmed City Union Bank Lower Tier 2 IND A 400 Affirmed subordinated debt programme India Infrastructure Unsecured IND AAA(SO) 2000 Affirmed Finance Co. Ltd (Series I redeemable 2007-08) non-convertible taxable rupee bonds India Infrastructure Unsecured IND AAA(SO) 100000 Affirmed Finance Co. Ltd (Series I redeemable 2008-09): non-convertible tax-free rupee bonds India Infrastructure Unsecured IND AAA(SO) 4000 Affirmed Finance Co. Ltd (Series I redeemable And Ii 2008-09): non-convertible taxable rupee bonds Jammu And Kashmir Bank Ltd Lower Tier II debt IND AA 6000 Affirmed Jammu And Kashmir Bank Ltd LT Issuer rating IND AA Affirmed Lakshmi Vilas Bank LT Issuer rating IND BBB+ Affirmed Lakshmi Vilas Bank Lower tier 2 debt IND BBB+ 1300 Affirmed Metco Roof Pvt Ltds Long-TL IND BBB 130000 Affirmed Metco Roof Pvt Ltds FB WC limits IND BBB / IND 80000 Affirmed A2 (enhanced from INR60m) Sms Infrastructure Ltd LT Issuer rating IND BB Assigned Sms Infrastructure Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / IND 500 Assigned A4+ Spun Micro-Processing Pvt TL IND B+ 20 Assigned Ltd Spun Micro-Processing Pvt TL IND B+ 74.5 Assigned Ltd Spun Micro-Processing Pvt FB WC credit limits IND B+ / IND 15 Assigned Ltd A4 Spun Micro-Processing Pvt Non-FB WC credit IND B+ / IND 5 Assigned Ltd limits: A4 Spun Micro-Processing Pvt FB WC credit limits IND B+ / IND 105 Assigned Ltd A4 Spun Micro-Processing Pvt Non-FB WC credit IND B+ / IND 10 Assigned Ltd limits A4 Vardhman Precision Profiles Non-FB WC limits IND BB 220 Downgraded & Tubes Pvt. Ltd from IND BB+ Vardhman Precision Profiles FB WC limits IND BB 250 Downgraded & Tubes Pvt. Ltd from IND BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.