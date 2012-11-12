Nov 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 8 & 9, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bank Of Baroda ST Issuer rating IND A1+ Affirmed
Bank Of Baroda ST debt programme IND A1+ Affirmed
Lakshmi Vilas Bank ST Issuer rating IND A2+ Affirmed
Metco Roof Pvt Ltds Non-FB WC limits IND A2 365000 Affirmed
(enhanced from INR235m)
Vardhman Precision Profiles ST IND A4+ Affirmed
& Tubes Pvt. Ltd
Vardhman Precision Profiles ST IND A4+ Affirmed
& Tubes Pvt. Ltd
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bank Of Baroda Fixed deposit rating IND tAAA Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bank Of Baroda LT Issuer rating IND AAA Affirmed
Bank Of Baroda lower tier 2 IND AAA 25000 Affirmed
subordinated debt:
City Union Bank LT Issuer rating IND A Affirmed
City Union Bank Lower Tier 2 IND A 400 Affirmed
subordinated debt
programme
India Infrastructure Unsecured IND AAA(SO) 2000 Affirmed
Finance Co. Ltd (Series I redeemable
2007-08) non-convertible taxable rupee bonds
India Infrastructure Unsecured IND AAA(SO) 100000 Affirmed
Finance Co. Ltd (Series I redeemable
2008-09): non-convertible tax-free rupee bonds
India Infrastructure Unsecured IND AAA(SO) 4000 Affirmed
Finance Co. Ltd (Series I redeemable
And Ii 2008-09): non-convertible taxable rupee bonds
Jammu And Kashmir Bank Ltd Lower Tier II debt IND AA 6000 Affirmed
Jammu And Kashmir Bank Ltd LT Issuer rating IND AA Affirmed
Lakshmi Vilas Bank LT Issuer rating IND BBB+ Affirmed
Lakshmi Vilas Bank Lower tier 2 debt IND BBB+ 1300 Affirmed
Metco Roof Pvt Ltds Long-TL IND BBB 130000 Affirmed
Metco Roof Pvt Ltds FB WC limits IND BBB / IND 80000 Affirmed
A2
(enhanced from INR60m)
Sms Infrastructure Ltd LT Issuer rating IND BB Assigned
Sms Infrastructure Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / IND 500 Assigned
A4+
Spun Micro-Processing Pvt TL IND B+ 20 Assigned
Ltd
Spun Micro-Processing Pvt TL IND B+ 74.5 Assigned
Ltd
Spun Micro-Processing Pvt FB WC credit limits IND B+ / IND 15 Assigned
Ltd A4
Spun Micro-Processing Pvt Non-FB WC credit IND B+ / IND 5 Assigned
Ltd limits: A4
Spun Micro-Processing Pvt FB WC credit limits IND B+ / IND 105 Assigned
Ltd A4
Spun Micro-Processing Pvt Non-FB WC credit IND B+ / IND 10 Assigned
Ltd limits A4
Vardhman Precision Profiles Non-FB WC limits IND BB 220 Downgraded
& Tubes Pvt. Ltd from IND BB+
Vardhman Precision Profiles FB WC limits IND BB 250 Downgraded
& Tubes Pvt. Ltd from IND BB+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)