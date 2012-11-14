Nov 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 12, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Admark Polycoat Pvt Ltd non-FB limits IND A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Fouress Engineering India Ltd Non-FB WC IND A4+ -- Downgraded from IND A2 Fouress Engineering India Ltd Treasury limit IND A4+ -- Downgraded from IND A2 J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd non-FBL IND A1 8250 Reaffirmed Prime Focus Ltd non-FB limits IND A2+ 730 Assigned Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC credit limits IND A4+ -- Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Admark Polycoat Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB 35 Reaffirmed Fouress Engineering India Ltd FB WC IND BB+ 110 Downgraded from IND BBB+ Fouress Engineering India Ltd Non-FB WC IND BB+ 680 Downgraded from IND BBB+; enhanced from Rs 580 MLN Fouress Engineering India Ltd Outstanding TL IND BB+ 61 Downgraded from IND BBB+; enhanced from Rs 9.9 mln Fouress Engineering India Ltd Treasury limit IND BB+ 8.4 Downgraded from IND BBB+ J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd LT Issuer rating IND A- -- Reaffirmed J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd long-TL IND A- 2425 Reaffirmed increased from Rs 225 mln J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd FB limits IND A- 3550 Reaffirmed increased from Rs 2,500 mln Jyoti Build Tech FB limits IND BBB- 150 Suspended Jyoti Build Tech non-FB limits IND BBB- 700 Suspended Prime Focus Ltd LT Issuer rating IND A- -- Upgraded from IND BBB; Removed it from Rating Watch Evolving Prime Focus Ltd NCD IND A- 1901 Upgraded from IND BBB; Reduced from Rs 1,925 mln Prime Focus Ltd long-TL IND A- 180 Assigned Prime Focus Ltd FB limits IND A- /A2+ 600 Assigned Psl Ltd FB WC limits IND A3+ /RWN -- Downgraded from IND A2+ Psl Ltd non-FB WC limits IND A3+ /RWN 26.44 Downgraded from IND A2+ Psl Ltd LT debt IND BBB /RWN 6.43 Downgraded from IND A- Psl Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB /RWN 25.22 Downgraded from IND A- Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Issuer rating IND BB+ -- Upgraded from IND BB Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 447.42 Upgraded from IND BB; Reduced from Rs 447.42 mln Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd FB WC credit limits IND BB+ 500 Upgraded from IND BB Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC credit limits IND BB+ 27 Upgraded from IND BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)