Nov 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 12, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Admark Polycoat Pvt Ltd non-FB limits IND A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Fouress Engineering India Ltd Non-FB WC IND A4+ --
Downgraded from IND A2
Fouress Engineering India Ltd Treasury limit IND A4+ --
Downgraded from IND A2
J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd non-FBL IND A1 8250 Reaffirmed
Prime Focus Ltd non-FB limits IND A2+ 730 Assigned
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC credit limits IND A4+ -- Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Admark Polycoat Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB 35 Reaffirmed
Fouress Engineering India Ltd FB WC IND BB+ 110
Downgraded from IND BBB+
Fouress Engineering India Ltd Non-FB WC IND BB+ 680
Downgraded from IND BBB+; enhanced from Rs 580 MLN
Fouress Engineering India Ltd Outstanding TL IND BB+ 61
Downgraded from IND BBB+; enhanced from Rs 9.9 mln
Fouress Engineering India Ltd Treasury limit IND BB+ 8.4
Downgraded from IND BBB+
J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd LT Issuer rating IND A- -- Reaffirmed
J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd long-TL IND A- 2425 Reaffirmed
increased from Rs 225 mln
J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd FB limits IND A- 3550 Reaffirmed
increased from Rs 2,500 mln
Jyoti Build Tech FB limits IND BBB- 150 Suspended
Jyoti Build Tech non-FB limits IND BBB- 700 Suspended
Prime Focus Ltd LT Issuer rating IND A- --
Upgraded from IND BBB; Removed it from Rating Watch Evolving
Prime Focus Ltd NCD IND A- 1901
Upgraded from IND BBB; Reduced from Rs 1,925 mln
Prime Focus Ltd long-TL IND A- 180 Assigned
Prime Focus Ltd FB limits IND A- /A2+ 600 Assigned
Psl Ltd FB WC limits IND A3+ /RWN --
Downgraded from IND A2+
Psl Ltd non-FB WC limits IND A3+ /RWN 26.44
Downgraded from IND A2+
Psl Ltd LT debt IND BBB /RWN 6.43
Downgraded from IND A-
Psl Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB /RWN 25.22
Downgraded from IND A-
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Issuer rating IND BB+ --
Upgraded from IND BB
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 447.42
Upgraded from IND BB; Reduced from Rs 447.42 mln
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd FB WC credit limits IND BB+ 500
Upgraded from IND BB
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC credit limits IND BB+ 27
Upgraded from IND BB
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
