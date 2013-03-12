Mar 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 11, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Steels Ltd NFB WC limits IND A4+ 1250 Affirmed (enhanced from INR1,249.95m) Majestic Exports Non-FB limits IND A4 3.5 Assigned Sew Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk loans IND A1+ 1140 Affirmed (reduced from INR1.5bn) Sew Infrastructure Ltd CP/ST debt IND A1+ 3700 Affirmed SR Foils And Tissue Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 1430 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Steels Ltd TL IND BB+ 341.49 Affirmed (reduced from INR344.58m) Ambica Steels Ltd Fund based WC limits IND BB+ 750 Affirmed (enhanced from INR650.05m) Majestic Exports Long-TL IND B 12.4 Assigned Majestic Exports FB limits IND B/IND A4 140 Assigned Raichur Power Corporation Ltd Senior project loans IND BBB- 17120 Assigned Sew Infrastructure Ltd Non-convertible cumulative IND A 400 Affirmed redeemable PS (reduced from INR500m) Sew Infrastructure Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 1823 Affirmed (reduced from INR2.85bn) Sew Infrastructure Ltd CC limits IND A+ 3860 Affirmed (reduced from INR4.22bn) Sew Infrastructure Ltd NCDs IND A+ 500 Affirmed Sew Infrastructure Ltd Non-FBL IND A+/ IND 19760 Affirmed A1+ (reduced from INR22.46bn) SR Foils And Tissue Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 402.7 Assigned SR Foils And Tissue Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 1920 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)