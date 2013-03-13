Mar 13 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 12, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ind Expos Bk Fac IND A4 75 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- IL&FS Skills Development NFB Bk loan facility IND A+ (SO) 30 Assigned Corporation Ltd /IND A1 (SO) Pooja Forge Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 200 Upgraded from IND A2+ IND BBB / IND A2 Pooja Forge Ltd Non-FB WC limits: IND BBB+ / 300 Upgraded from IND A2+ IND BBB / IND A2 (enhanced from INR149m) Sona Okegawa Precision Long-TL IND BBB 1551.2 Upgraded from Forgings Ltd IND BB+ (reduced from INR1,890.2m) Sona Okegawa Precision FB limits IND BBB / 350 Upgraded from Forgings Ltd IND A3+ IND BB+/ IND A4+ (enhanced from INR300m) Sona Okegawa Precision Non-FB limits IND BBB / 195 Upgraded from Forgings Ltd IND A3+ IND BB+ / IND A4+ (enhanced from INR145m) Strands Textile Mills Pvt. Long-TL IND B- 16.5 Upgraded from Ltd IND D (reduced from INR58m) Strands Textile Mills Pvt. CC limits IND B- 105 Upgraded from Ltd IND D (enhanced from INR95m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)