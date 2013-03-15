Mar 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 14, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Welspun Global Brands Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 44 Affirmed
reduced from INR 44m
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Caterpillar India Pvt Ltd WC limits IND AAA / 4538 Affirmed
IND A1+
ECI Engineering & Construction FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 3380 Assigned
Co. Ltd IND A2
ECI Engineering & Construction Non-FB limits IND BBB+ / 13750 Assigned
Co. Ltd IND A2
Goyal Energy & Steel Pvt. Ltd. Long-TL IND BB- 25.1 Upgraded from
IND B+
Goyal Energy & Steel Pvt. Ltd. FB limits IND BB- 395 Upgraded from
IND B+
Karnataka State Financial Bonds issue - 2009 IND AA-(SO) 1000 Affirmed
Corporation
Karnataka State Financial Bonds issue - 2006 IND AA-(SO) 3000 Affirmed
Corporation
Mahindra And Mahindra Purchaser payouts IND AA+(SO) 983.4 Affirmed
Financial Services Ltd DA Dec
2010 - 1
Mahindra And Mahindra Purchaser payouts IND AA+(SO) 1605.5 Affirmed
Financial Services Ltd DA Nov
2011
North Karnataka Expressways Ltd Zero-coupon NCDs IND AAA(SO) 4636 Affirmed
Welspun Global Brands Ltd FB WC limits IND A- 3800 Affirmed
reduced from INR 3.8bn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)