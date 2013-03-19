Mar 19 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 18, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aes Chhattisgarh Energy Pvt Ltd Non-FB facility IND A2+(SO) 300 Upgraded from IND A3+(SO) Shree Krishna Steels Non-FB limits IND A4+ 380 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aeon Trust 2013 Series A1 PTC (PTCs) IND AAA(SO) 120.11 Assigned Aeon Trust 2013 Series A2 PTC (PTCs) IND AAA(SO) 879.89 Assigned Crystal Clothing Company Long-TL IND D 2.5 Assigned Crystal Clothing Company FB limits IND D 70 Assigned Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd TL IND A- 5822.4* Affirmed (enhanced from INR1,666m) * includes sublimit of letter of credit of INR600m Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd CC IND A- 700 Affirmed (reduced from INR750m) Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd non-FB limits IND A- / 5250** Affirmed IND A2+ (increased from INR2,600m) ** include sub-limit of fund-based facilities of INR650m. INR1,000m included in non-fund-based facilities is sublimit of term loan Pearl Polymers Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 25 Affirmed (reduced from INR41m) Pearl Polymers Ltd FB limits IND BB+ / 240 Affirmed IND A4+ Pearl Polymers Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB+ / 105 Affirmed IND A4+ Sansar Trust March 2013- I Second loss credit IND 197.69 Assigned facility A(SO)(exp) Sansar Trust March 2013- I Series A2 PTCs IND 188.28 Assigned AAA(SO)(exp) Sansar Trust March 2013- I Series A1 PTC's IND 3577.32 Assigned AAA(SO)(exp) Shree Krishna Steels CC limits IND BB 60 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)