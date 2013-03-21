(Repeating to cover additional ratings) Mar 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- HPCL - Mittal Energy Ltds CP programme IND A1+ 15000 Affirmed Indian Farmers Fertiliser CP programme IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed Cooperative Ltds LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhartiya International Ltds LT Bk loans IND A- 303.5 Affirmed (reduced from INR326m) Bhartiya International Ltds FB WC lines IND A- / IND 1148.5 Affirmed A2+ (enhanced from INR848.5m) Bhartiya International Ltds Non-FB WC lines IND A- / IND 693.5 Affirmed A2+ (enhanced from INR343.5m) Bhartiya International Ltds Stand-by letters of credit IND A- / IND 615.4 Affirmed issued in favour of A2+ subsidiaries (enhanced from INR115.4m) Bhartiya International Ltds Proposed NCDs IND A-(exp) 500 Withdrawn HPCL - Mittal Energy Ltds TL IND AA- 129270 Affirmed enhanced from INR80.98bn) HPCL - Mittal Energy Ltds NCD programme IND AA- 20000 Affirmed HPCL - Mittal Energy Ltds FB WC limits IND AA- / 61000 Affirmed IND A1+ (enhanced from INR51bn) HPCL - Mittal Energy Ltds Non-FB WC limits IND AA- / 36000 Affirmed IND A1+ HPCL - Mittal Pipeline Ltds TL IND AA- 16270 Affirmed (reduced from INR28.56bn) HPCL - Mittal Pipeline Ltds NCD programme IND AA- 15000 Affirmed Indian Farmers Fertiliser long-TL IND AA 4330 Withdrawn Cooperative Ltds Indian Farmers Fertiliser FB and non-FB WC Fac IND AA / IND 220000 Affirmed Cooperative Ltds A1+ Pooja Forge Ltds FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 200 Assigned IND A2+ Pooja Forge Ltds Non-FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 375 Assigned IND A2+ (enhanced from INR300m) Tamil Nadu Generation And Series 2 2008-09 bonds IND A(SO) 4000 Affirmed Distribution Corporation Ltds Tamil Nadu Generation And Proposed bond issuance IND A(SO) 63825 Assigned Distribution Corporation Ltds (exp) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)