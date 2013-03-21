(Repeating to cover additional ratings)
Mar 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 19, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
HPCL - Mittal Energy Ltds CP programme IND A1+ 15000 Affirmed
Indian Farmers Fertiliser CP programme IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed
Cooperative Ltds
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhartiya International Ltds LT Bk loans IND A- 303.5 Affirmed
(reduced from INR326m)
Bhartiya International Ltds FB WC lines IND A- / IND 1148.5 Affirmed
A2+
(enhanced from INR848.5m)
Bhartiya International Ltds Non-FB WC lines IND A- / IND 693.5 Affirmed
A2+
(enhanced from INR343.5m)
Bhartiya International Ltds Stand-by letters of credit IND A- / IND 615.4 Affirmed
issued in favour of A2+
subsidiaries
(enhanced from INR115.4m)
Bhartiya International Ltds Proposed NCDs IND A-(exp) 500 Withdrawn
HPCL - Mittal Energy Ltds TL IND AA- 129270 Affirmed
enhanced from INR80.98bn)
HPCL - Mittal Energy Ltds NCD programme IND AA- 20000 Affirmed
HPCL - Mittal Energy Ltds FB WC limits IND AA- / 61000 Affirmed
IND A1+
(enhanced from INR51bn)
HPCL - Mittal Energy Ltds Non-FB WC limits IND AA- / 36000 Affirmed
IND A1+
HPCL - Mittal Pipeline Ltds TL IND AA- 16270 Affirmed
(reduced from INR28.56bn)
HPCL - Mittal Pipeline Ltds NCD programme IND AA- 15000 Affirmed
Indian Farmers Fertiliser long-TL IND AA 4330 Withdrawn
Cooperative Ltds
Indian Farmers Fertiliser FB and non-FB WC Fac IND AA / IND 220000 Affirmed
Cooperative Ltds A1+
Pooja Forge Ltds FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 200 Assigned
IND A2+
Pooja Forge Ltds Non-FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 375 Assigned
IND A2+
(enhanced from INR300m)
Tamil Nadu Generation And Series 2 2008-09 bonds IND A(SO) 4000 Affirmed
Distribution Corporation Ltds
Tamil Nadu Generation And Proposed bond issuance IND A(SO) 63825 Assigned
Distribution Corporation Ltds (exp)
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
