Mar 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 21, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits (sublimit of IND A2+ 50 Assigned FB limit) Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd Non-FB limits: IND A4+/RWN 12000 Downgraded from IND A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Action Buildwell TL IND BBB- 987.1 Assigned Balaji Action Buildwell FB WC Fac IND BBB- / 300 Assigned IND A3 Balaji Action Buildwell FB WC facility IND BBB- / 800 Assigned IND A3 CV Loan Trust 2012 Second loss credit IND A+(SO) 413 Upgraded from facility IND BBB(SO) CV Loan Trust 2012 Series A PTCs IND AAA(SO) 5301.5 Affirmed Emitec Emission Control LT Issuer rating IND BBB+ Upgraded from Technologies India (Pvt) Ltd IND BBB Gateway Distriparks Ltd LT Issuer rating IND A+ Affirmed Gateway Distriparks Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 126.62 Affirmed (enhanced from INR106.20m) Gateway Distriparks Ltd FB WC facility IND A+ /IND 300 Upgraded from A1+ IND A1 (enhanced from INR250m) Gateway Distriparks Ltd NFB WC facility IND A+ /IND 770 Upgraded from A1+ IND A1 (enhanced from INR750m) Gateway Rail Freight Ltd TL IND A+(SO) 1500 Affirmed Gateway Rail Freight Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A+(SO)/ 1000 Upgraded from IND A1+(SO) IND A1(SO) (enhanced from INR500m) Gateway Rail Freight Ltd FB WC limits IND A+(SO)/ 150 Upgraded from IND A1+(SO) IND A1(SO) HCL Infosystems Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac IND A+ / IND 900 A1+ @ Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd LT Issuer rating IND BB Downgraded from IND BBB Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd FB limits (CC facility): IND BB/RWN 3000 Downgraded from IND BBB Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 482 Assigned Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Issuer rating IND BBB+ Assigned Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB+/ 200 Assigned IND A2+ Jubilant Energy (Kharsang) Pvt LT Issuer rating IND BBB- Affirmed Ltd Jubilant Energy (Kharsang) Pvt LT Bk loans IND BBB- 6975 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR7,250m) Jubilant Enpro Pvt Ltd LT Issuer rating IND BBB- Affirmed Jubilant Offshore Drilling Pvt LT Issuer rating IND BBB- Affirmed Ltd Jubilant Offshore Drilling Pvt LT Bk loans IND BBB- 13400 Affirmed Ltd Jubilant Oil & Gas Pvt Ltd LT Issuer rating IND BBB- Affirmed Jubilant Oil & Gas Pvt Ltd Non-FB Bk limits IND BBB- 760 Affirmed MJ Logistics Services Ltd LT Issuer rating IND BB- Upgraded from IND B+. MJ Logistics Services Ltd TL IND BB- 296.1 Upgraded from IND B+. (reduced from INR354.5m) Mmfsl Da Dec 2011 Purchaser payouts IND AA+(SO) 2469.99 Affirmed Next Retail Ltd LT Issuer rating IND BB+ Suspended Next Retail Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 2662.5 Suspended Oswal Knits India Ltd Long-TL IND D 24.02 Downgraded from IND BB- Oswal Knits India Ltd FB limits IND D 190 Downgraded from IND BB-/ IND A4+ Oswal Knits India Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 167 Downgraded from IND BB-/IND A4+ Platinum Trust March 2013 PTC IND 1792.54 Assigned AAA(SO)(exp) Sansar Trust March 2013 Iii Second loss credit IND 188.1 Assigned facility A(SO)(exp) Sansar Trust March 2013 Iii Series A PTC IND 2293.94 Assigned AAA(SO)(exp) Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure FB WC limits IND BB+ / 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd IND A4+ Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Non-FB limits IND BB+ / 160 Assigned Pvt Ltd IND A4+ Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Proposed FB WC limits IND BB+(exp) 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd / IND A4+(exp) Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Proposed non-FB capital IND BB+(exp) 360 Assigned Pvt Ltd limits / IND A4+(exp) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)