Mar 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 25, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
NEO Metaliks Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 700.9 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Non-FB limits IND AAA/ 500000 Affirmed
IND A1+
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd FB limits IND AAA/ 50000 Affirmed
IND A1+
Diwan Chand Medical Services FB WC limits IND BBB + 20 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd (SO)/IND
A2 +(SO)
Diwan Chand Medical Services Long-TL IND BBB+(SO) 200 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Il&Fs Clusters Development Non-FB limits A+(SO)/ 50 Assigned
Initiative Ltd IND A1(SO)
Il&Fs Clusters Development FB limits IND A+(SO) 300 Assigned
Initiative Ltd /IND A1(SO)
Neo Metaliks Ltd Long-TL IND BB 300.5 Downgraded
from IND BB+
Neo Metaliks Ltd FB limits IND BB 412 Downgraded
from IND BB+
Sansar Cv Trust Mar 2013 Iv Series A1 pass through IND 935.16 Assigned
certific BBB(SO)(exp)
Sansar Cv Trust Mar 2013 Iv Series A2 PTCs IND 72.55 Assigned
BBB(SO)(exp)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
