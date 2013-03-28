Mar 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 26, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axles India Ltd (Axles) Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 300 Assigned Ecologic Chemicals Ltds Non-FBL IND A3 121.2 Affirmed (enhanced from INR35m) Global Castings Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 15 Assigned Oragadam City Developers Pvt NFB WC limit IND A3+ 100 Assigned Ltd (OCDPL) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axles India Ltd (Axles) Long-TL IND A- 119.3 Assigned Axles India Ltd (Axles) FB WC limits IND A- / IND 540 Assigned A2+ Ecologic Chemicals Ltds TL IND BBB- 1250 Affirmed Ecologic Chemicals Ltds FB WC limits IND BBB- / 448.2 Affirmed IND A3 (IND BBB- and Short-Term IND A3) Global Castings Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 168.4 Assigned Global Castings Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 750 Assigned Jhajjar Power Ltds WC facility IND BBB 7500 Affirmed JMD Oils Pvt Ltds (JMDO) TL IND BBB- 75 Affirmed (reduced from INR120m) JMD Oils Pvt Ltds (JMDO) FB WC limits IND BBB- / 2800 Affirmed IND A3 (enhanced from INR2,400m) JMD Oils Pvt Ltds (JMDO) Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 5190 Assigned / IND A3 Affirmed enhanced from INR4,350m) Mumbai International Airport LT Bk loan IND A- (SO) 26480 Assigned Pvt Ltd.S Northend Foods Marketing Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB- / 100 Assigned Ltd (Nefm) IND A3 Oragadam City Developers Pvt LT outstanding Bk loan IND BBB 120 Assigned Ltd (OCDPL) sanctioned amount INR150m) Platinum Trust February 2013 - Series A PTCs IND AAA (SO) 3096.97 Assigned Tranche Iis Privilege Trust Series - 3S Series A PTC IND AAA (SO) 868.4 Withdrawn (exp) Privilege Trust Series 4S Series A1 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 504.9 Assigned (exp) Privilege Trust Series 4S Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 26.6 Assigned (exp) Privilege Trust Series 4S SLCF IND BBB(SO) 31.4 Assigned (exp) Privilege Trust Series 5S SLCF IND A(SO) 51.7 Assigned (exp) Privilege Trust Series 5S Series A1 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 1308.8 Assigned (exp) Privilege Trust Series 5S Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 68.9 Assigned (exp) Usha Martin Ltds (UML) TL IND A+ 30273.9 Assigned Usha Martin Ltds (UML) FB WC limits IND A+ 7000 Assigned Usha Martin Ltds (UML) LT non-FB limits IND A+ 7000 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)