Mar 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 26, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Axles India Ltd (Axles) Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 300 Assigned
Ecologic Chemicals Ltds Non-FBL IND A3 121.2 Affirmed
(enhanced from INR35m)
Global Castings Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 15 Assigned
Oragadam City Developers Pvt NFB WC limit IND A3+ 100 Assigned
Ltd (OCDPL)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Axles India Ltd (Axles) Long-TL IND A- 119.3 Assigned
Axles India Ltd (Axles) FB WC limits IND A- / IND 540 Assigned
A2+
Ecologic Chemicals Ltds TL IND BBB- 1250 Affirmed
Ecologic Chemicals Ltds FB WC limits IND BBB- / 448.2 Affirmed
IND A3
(IND BBB- and Short-Term IND A3)
Global Castings Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 168.4 Assigned
Global Castings Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 750 Assigned
Jhajjar Power Ltds WC facility IND BBB 7500 Affirmed
JMD Oils Pvt Ltds (JMDO) TL IND BBB- 75 Affirmed
(reduced from INR120m)
JMD Oils Pvt Ltds (JMDO) FB WC limits IND BBB- / 2800 Affirmed
IND A3
(enhanced from INR2,400m)
JMD Oils Pvt Ltds (JMDO) Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 5190 Assigned /
IND A3 Affirmed
enhanced from INR4,350m)
Mumbai International Airport LT Bk loan IND A- (SO) 26480 Assigned
Pvt Ltd.S
Northend Foods Marketing Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB- / 100 Assigned
Ltd (Nefm) IND A3
Oragadam City Developers Pvt LT outstanding Bk loan IND BBB 120 Assigned
Ltd (OCDPL)
sanctioned amount INR150m)
Platinum Trust February 2013 - Series A PTCs IND AAA (SO) 3096.97 Assigned
Tranche Iis
Privilege Trust Series - 3S Series A PTC IND AAA (SO) 868.4 Withdrawn
(exp)
Privilege Trust Series 4S Series A1 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 504.9 Assigned
(exp)
Privilege Trust Series 4S Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 26.6 Assigned
(exp)
Privilege Trust Series 4S SLCF IND BBB(SO) 31.4 Assigned
(exp)
Privilege Trust Series 5S SLCF IND A(SO) 51.7 Assigned
(exp)
Privilege Trust Series 5S Series A1 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 1308.8 Assigned
(exp)
Privilege Trust Series 5S Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 68.9 Assigned
(exp)
Usha Martin Ltds (UML) TL IND A+ 30273.9 Assigned
Usha Martin Ltds (UML) FB WC limits IND A+ 7000 Assigned
Usha Martin Ltds (UML) LT non-FB limits IND A+ 7000 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)