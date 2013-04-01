Apr 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 28, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.N.T. Innovations Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 11 Upgraded from IND A4 Petronet Lng Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Assigned Raj Rayon Industries Ltd Non-FB limits: IND A3 750 Assigned Raj Rayon Industries Ltd Forward contracts IND A3 50 Assigned B.N.T. Connections Impex Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 17.4 Upgraded from IND A4 Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd WC facility IND A4 250 Downgraded from IND A4+ Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd CP IND A1+ 15000 Assigned Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd NFB WC limits IND A1+ 16035 Assigned Vsp Udyog Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 135 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.N.T. Innovations Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB-/ IND 120 Upgraded from A4+ IND B-/ IND A4 Il&Fs Transportation Networks LT Issuer Rating IND A Assigned Ltd Il&Fs Transportation Networks Long-TL IND A 5500 Assigned Ltd Petronet Lng Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Assigned Petronet Lng Ltd NCDs IND AA+(exp) 6000 Assigned Petronet Lng Ltd NCD IND 6000 Assigned AA+(exp). Raj Rayon Industries Ltd TL IND BBB- 2206 Assigned Raj Rayon Industries Ltd LT Issuer rating IND BBB- Assigned Raj Rayon Industries Ltd FB limits IND BBB-/ 1180 Assigned IND A3 Zee Knits & Weavers Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 31.7 Assigned Zee Knits & Weavers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB-/IND 150 Assigned A4+ Amber Enterprises (I) Pvt Ltd Long-TL (enhanced from IND A- 644 Assigned INR579.5m) Amber Enterprises (I) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac IND A-/ IND 139.5 Assigned A2+ Amber Enterprises (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits (enhanced IND A-/ IND 1605 Assigned from INR1,530m): A2+ Amber Enterprises (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A-/ IND 182.5 Assigned A2+ B.N.T. Connections Impex Ltd FB limits IND BB-/ 155 Upgraded from IND A4+ IND B-/ IND A4 Emkay Automobile Industries Long-TL IND BBB- 15 Assigned Ltd Emkay Automobile Industries LT Issuer rating IND BBB- Assigned Ltd Emkay Automobile Industries FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 350 Assigned Ltd IND A3 Emkay Automobile Industries Non-FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 40 Assigned Ltd IND A3 Gland Pharma Ltd LT Issuer rating IND A Upgraded from IND A- Gland Pharma Ltd FB WC limits IND A 1200 Upgraded from IND A- Gland Pharma Ltd NFB WC limits: IND A 3900 Upgraded from IND A- Gland Pharma Ltd TL IND A- 169.5 Withdrawn Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages LT Issuer rating IND AAA. Affirmed Pvt Ltd Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Fund- and non-FB Bk loans IND AAA/IND 17294 Affirmed Pvt Ltd A1+ Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Ltd Long-TL IND BB 90 Assigned Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Ltd FB limits IND BB/ IND 70 Assigned A4+ Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Ltd Non-FB Limited IND BB/ IND 50 Assigned A4+ Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd Phase 1 Senior project Bk IND C 3020 Downgraded loans from IND BB Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd Phase 2A Senior project Bk IND C 10710 Downgraded loans from IND BB Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd OSV/PSV Senior medium term IND C 233.6 Downgraded project Bk loans from IND BB Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd Warehousing and transit IND C 500 Downgraded shed project loans from IND BB Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd Phase 2A extension shed IND C 4370 Downgraded project Bk loans from IND BB National Highways Authority Of LT bonds (FY10) IND AAA 11536.3 Withdrawn India National Highways Authority Of LT bonds (FY11) IND AAA 21601.1 Affirmed India National Highways Authority Of LT bonds (FY12) IND AAA 25110 Affirmed India National Highways Authority Of LT bonds (FY13) IND AAA 30000 Affirmed India National Highways Authority Of LT bonds (FY14) IND AAA 40000 Assigned India Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd Non-FB Bking limits: IND AA 12350 Affirmed Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd FB WC limits: IND AA/IND 55444.9 Assigned A1+ Supreme Kopargaon Ahmednagar Senior project TL IND BB+ 1750 Assigned Tollways Pvt. Ltd. Vsp Udyog Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 326.9 Assigned Vsp Udyog Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 1260 Assigned Water And Sanitation Pooled Proposed bonds IND 510 Assigned Fund-MFI AA(SO)(exp) Water And Sanitation Pooled Bond issuance IND 1020 Withdrawn Fund-MFI AA(SO)(exp) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.