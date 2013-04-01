Apr 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 28, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B.N.T. Innovations Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 11 Upgraded from
IND A4
Petronet Lng Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Assigned
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd Non-FB limits: IND A3 750 Assigned
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd Forward contracts IND A3 50 Assigned
B.N.T. Connections Impex Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 17.4 Upgraded from
IND A4
Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd WC facility IND A4 250 Downgraded
from IND A4+
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd CP IND A1+ 15000 Assigned
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd NFB WC limits IND A1+ 16035 Assigned
Vsp Udyog Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 135 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B.N.T. Innovations Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB-/ IND 120 Upgraded from
A4+ IND B-/ IND A4
Il&Fs Transportation Networks LT Issuer Rating IND A Assigned
Ltd
Il&Fs Transportation Networks Long-TL IND A 5500 Assigned
Ltd
Petronet Lng Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Assigned
Petronet Lng Ltd NCDs IND AA+(exp) 6000 Assigned
Petronet Lng Ltd NCD IND 6000 Assigned
AA+(exp).
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd TL IND BBB- 2206 Assigned
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd LT Issuer rating IND BBB- Assigned
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd FB limits IND BBB-/ 1180 Assigned
IND A3
Zee Knits & Weavers Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 31.7 Assigned
Zee Knits & Weavers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB-/IND 150 Assigned
A4+
Amber Enterprises (I) Pvt Ltd Long-TL (enhanced from IND A- 644 Assigned
INR579.5m)
Amber Enterprises (I) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac IND A-/ IND 139.5 Assigned
A2+
Amber Enterprises (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits (enhanced IND A-/ IND 1605 Assigned
from INR1,530m): A2+
Amber Enterprises (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A-/ IND 182.5 Assigned
A2+
B.N.T. Connections Impex Ltd FB limits IND BB-/ 155 Upgraded from
IND A4+ IND B-/ IND A4
Emkay Automobile Industries Long-TL IND BBB- 15 Assigned
Ltd
Emkay Automobile Industries LT Issuer rating IND BBB- Assigned
Ltd
Emkay Automobile Industries FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 350 Assigned
Ltd IND A3
Emkay Automobile Industries Non-FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 40 Assigned
Ltd IND A3
Gland Pharma Ltd LT Issuer rating IND A Upgraded from
IND A-
Gland Pharma Ltd FB WC limits IND A 1200 Upgraded from
IND A-
Gland Pharma Ltd NFB WC limits: IND A 3900 Upgraded from
IND A-
Gland Pharma Ltd TL IND A- 169.5 Withdrawn
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages LT Issuer rating IND AAA. Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Fund- and non-FB Bk loans IND AAA/IND 17294 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd A1+
Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Ltd Long-TL IND BB 90 Assigned
Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Ltd FB limits IND BB/ IND 70 Assigned
A4+
Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Ltd Non-FB Limited IND BB/ IND 50 Assigned
A4+
Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd Phase 1 Senior project Bk IND C 3020 Downgraded
loans from IND BB
Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd Phase 2A Senior project Bk IND C 10710 Downgraded
loans from IND BB
Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd OSV/PSV Senior medium term IND C 233.6 Downgraded
project Bk loans from IND BB
Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd Warehousing and transit IND C 500 Downgraded
shed project loans from IND BB
Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd Phase 2A extension shed IND C 4370 Downgraded
project Bk loans from IND BB
National Highways Authority Of LT bonds (FY10) IND AAA 11536.3 Withdrawn
India
National Highways Authority Of LT bonds (FY11) IND AAA 21601.1 Affirmed
India
National Highways Authority Of LT bonds (FY12) IND AAA 25110 Affirmed
India
National Highways Authority Of LT bonds (FY13) IND AAA 30000 Affirmed
India
National Highways Authority Of LT bonds (FY14) IND AAA 40000 Assigned
India
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd Non-FB Bking limits: IND AA 12350 Affirmed
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd FB WC limits: IND AA/IND 55444.9 Assigned
A1+
Supreme Kopargaon Ahmednagar Senior project TL IND BB+ 1750 Assigned
Tollways Pvt. Ltd.
Vsp Udyog Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 326.9 Assigned
Vsp Udyog Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 1260 Assigned
Water And Sanitation Pooled Proposed bonds IND 510 Assigned
Fund-MFI AA(SO)(exp)
Water And Sanitation Pooled Bond issuance IND 1020 Withdrawn
Fund-MFI AA(SO)(exp)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
