Apr 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 1, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dachser India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 10 Upgraded from IND A2 Silicon Drugs & Intermediates Non-FB limit IND A4+ 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Tirupati Agencies Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 6 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 71 Upgraded from IND BBB- (enhanced from INR31m) Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB/ 150 Upgraded from IND A3+ IND BBB-/ IND A3 (enhanced from INR90m) Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB/ 20 Upgraded from IND A3+ IND BBB-/ IND A3 (enhanced from INR10m) Dachser India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A- 245 Upgraded from IND BBB+ Flourish Purefood Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 1023.1 Assigned Flourish Purefood Pvt Ltd CC limit IND B+ 14.6 Assigned Maruthi Distributor (Maruthi) FB WC limit IND BB-/ 60 Assigned IND A4+ Ravindra Bharathi Educational Bk loans IND BBB- 4758.1 Assigned Society Silicon Drugs & Intermediates Long-TL IND BB 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Silicon Drugs & Intermediates FB WC limit IND BB/ IND 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd A4+ Snowman Logistics Ltd Long-TL IND A+(SO) 650 Assigned Snowman Logistics Ltd FB WC facility IND A+(SO)/ 300 Assigned IND A1+(SO) Snowman Logistics Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A+(SO)/ 500 Assigned IND A1+(SO) Tirupati Agencies Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B- 80 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)