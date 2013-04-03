Apr 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 2, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abellon Cleanenergy Ltd Non-FB Limits IND A4+ 115 Affirmed Claris Lifesciences Ltd FB limits IND A1 175 Affirmed Claris Lifesciences Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 705 Affirmed National Peroxide Ltd'S Non-FB WC limits IND A1 155 Affirmed (increased from INR105m) Sripathi Paper And Boards (P) Non-FB limits IND A3+ 485 Affirmed Ltd (enhanced from INR413m) Triveni Engicons Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 840 Upgraded from IND A4+ increased from INR740m LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abellon Cleanenergy Ltd Long-TL IND BB 997.4 Affirmed (enhanced from INR625.4m) Abellon Cleanenergy Ltd FB limits IND BB 87.8 Affirmed (enhanced from INR28.5m) Allied Recycling Ltd Long-TL IND D 102.72 Assigned Allied Recycling Ltd FB limits IND D 150 Assigned Claris Lifesciences Ltd TL IND A- 2200 Placed on RWP Claris Lifesciences Ltd FB CC limits IND A- 1800 Placed on RWP Hpcl - Mittal Energy Ltd Non-FB limits IND AA-/IND 46000 Affirmed A1+ (enhanced from INR36bn) Ivr Hotels And Resorts Ltd LT Bk loan IND BBB- 162 Assigned sanctioned amount INR1,050m) M. B. Panesar & Sons Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND BB- 22.5 Assigned M.S. Panesar & Sons LT Bk Fac IND BB- 25 Assigned M/S. National Construction CC limits IND BB- 150 Assigned National Peroxide Ltd FB WC limits IND A /IND 1.6 Affirmed A1 (reduced from INR140m) Singh Construction Company LT Bk Fac IND BB- 25 Assigned Sripathi Paper And Boards (P) TL IND BBB 519.4 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR617.4m Sripathi Paper And Boards (P) FB WC limits IND BBB/ 860 Affirmed Ltd IND A3+ (enhanced from INR810m Sterlite Industries India NCD IND 25000 Assigned Ltd AA+(exp) Triveni Engicons Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 80 Upgraded from IND BB+ (increased from INR70m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected RWP - Rating Watch Positive INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)