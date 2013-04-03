Apr 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
Abellon Cleanenergy Ltd Non-FB Limits IND A4+ 115 Affirmed
Claris Lifesciences Ltd FB limits IND A1 175 Affirmed
Claris Lifesciences Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 705 Affirmed
National Peroxide Ltd'S Non-FB WC limits IND A1 155 Affirmed
(increased from INR105m)
Sripathi Paper And Boards (P) Non-FB limits IND A3+ 485 Affirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from INR413m)
Triveni Engicons Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 840 Upgraded from
IND A4+
increased from INR740m
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abellon Cleanenergy Ltd Long-TL IND BB 997.4 Affirmed
(enhanced from INR625.4m)
Abellon Cleanenergy Ltd FB limits IND BB 87.8 Affirmed
(enhanced from INR28.5m)
Allied Recycling Ltd Long-TL IND D 102.72 Assigned
Allied Recycling Ltd FB limits IND D 150 Assigned
Claris Lifesciences Ltd TL IND A- 2200 Placed on RWP
Claris Lifesciences Ltd FB CC limits IND A- 1800 Placed on RWP
Hpcl - Mittal Energy Ltd Non-FB limits IND AA-/IND 46000 Affirmed
A1+
(enhanced from INR36bn)
Ivr Hotels And Resorts Ltd LT Bk loan IND BBB- 162 Assigned
sanctioned amount INR1,050m)
M. B. Panesar & Sons Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND BB- 22.5 Assigned
M.S. Panesar & Sons LT Bk Fac IND BB- 25 Assigned
M/S. National Construction CC limits IND BB- 150 Assigned
National Peroxide Ltd FB WC limits IND A /IND 1.6 Affirmed
A1
(reduced from INR140m)
Singh Construction Company LT Bk Fac IND BB- 25 Assigned
Sripathi Paper And Boards (P) TL IND BBB 519.4 Affirmed
Ltd
(reduced from INR617.4m
Sripathi Paper And Boards (P) FB WC limits IND BBB/ 860 Affirmed
Ltd IND A3+
(enhanced from INR810m
Sterlite Industries India NCD IND 25000 Assigned
Ltd AA+(exp)
Triveni Engicons Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 80 Upgraded from
IND BB+
(increased from INR70m)
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
