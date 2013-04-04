Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 3, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd short-TL IND A1 350 Upgraded from
IND A2
Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac IND A1 100 Upgraded from
IND A2
Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd financial market line IND A1 20 Upgraded from
IND A2
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Gland Pharma Ltd TL IND A 2000 Assigned
Gland Pharma Ltd FB WC limits IND A/IND 2000 Assigned
A1
Gland Pharma Ltd non-FB WC limits IND A/IND 800 Assigned
A1
Global Green Co. Ltd TL IND BBB- 93 Withdrawn
Global Green Co. Ltd treasury limits IND BBB- 286.3 Withdrawn
Global Green Co. Ltd FB Fac IND BBB-/ 595 Affirmed
IND A3
Global Green Co. Ltd non-FB Fac IND BBB-/ 150 Affirmed
IND A3
Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd CC limit IND A-/IND 30 Upgraded from
A1 IND BBB / IND
A2
Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd Bk Fac IND A-/IND 70 Upgraded from
A1 IND BBB / IND
A2
Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd buyers credit IND A-/IND 250 Assigned
A1
Hdfc DA December 2010 - I SLCF IND A(SO) 281 Upgraded from
IND BBB(SO)
Hdfc DA December 2010 - I purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 4363.3 Affirmed
Hdfc DA December 2010 - II SLCF IND A(SO) 59.2 Upgraded from
IND BBB(SO)
Hdfc DA December 2010 - II purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 920.8 Affirmed
Hdfc DA December 2010 - III SLCF IND A(SO) 57.7 Upgraded from
IND BBB(SO)
Hdfc DA December 2010 - III purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 821.8 Affirmed
Intergarden India Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 23.1 Withdrawn
Intergarden India Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB-/ 463 Affirmed
IND A3
Intergarden India Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac IND BBB-/ 50 Affirmed
IND A3
Kumarapalayam Tollways Ltd senior project Bk loans IND B- 3190 rating placed
on Rating
Watch
Evolving
Kumarapalayam Tollways Ltd subordinate loans IND B- 200 rating placed
on Rating
Watch
Evolving
Novo XI Trust - Chassis SLCF IND A(SO) 125.4 Upgraded from
IND BBB(SO)
Novo XI Trust - Chassis Series A PTCs IND AAA(SO) 983.1 Affirmed
Rathinam Arumugam Research And Bk loans IND BB- 93.87 Assigned
Educational Foundation
Rathinam Arumugam Research And Proposed FB WC IND BB-(exp) 15 Assigned
Educational Foundation
Salem Tollways Ltd senior project Bk loans IND B- 2230 rating placed
on Rating
Watch
Evolving
Salem Tollways Ltd subordinate loans IND B- 200 rating placed
on Rating
Watch
Evolving
Scuf-Uco DA Dec 2011 purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 452.8 Affirmed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)