Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 3, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd short-TL IND A1 350 Upgraded from IND A2 Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac IND A1 100 Upgraded from IND A2 Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd financial market line IND A1 20 Upgraded from IND A2 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gland Pharma Ltd TL IND A 2000 Assigned Gland Pharma Ltd FB WC limits IND A/IND 2000 Assigned A1 Gland Pharma Ltd non-FB WC limits IND A/IND 800 Assigned A1 Global Green Co. Ltd TL IND BBB- 93 Withdrawn Global Green Co. Ltd treasury limits IND BBB- 286.3 Withdrawn Global Green Co. Ltd FB Fac IND BBB-/ 595 Affirmed IND A3 Global Green Co. Ltd non-FB Fac IND BBB-/ 150 Affirmed IND A3 Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd CC limit IND A-/IND 30 Upgraded from A1 IND BBB / IND A2 Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd Bk Fac IND A-/IND 70 Upgraded from A1 IND BBB / IND A2 Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd buyers credit IND A-/IND 250 Assigned A1 Hdfc DA December 2010 - I SLCF IND A(SO) 281 Upgraded from IND BBB(SO) Hdfc DA December 2010 - I purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 4363.3 Affirmed Hdfc DA December 2010 - II SLCF IND A(SO) 59.2 Upgraded from IND BBB(SO) Hdfc DA December 2010 - II purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 920.8 Affirmed Hdfc DA December 2010 - III SLCF IND A(SO) 57.7 Upgraded from IND BBB(SO) Hdfc DA December 2010 - III purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 821.8 Affirmed Intergarden India Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 23.1 Withdrawn Intergarden India Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB-/ 463 Affirmed IND A3 Intergarden India Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac IND BBB-/ 50 Affirmed IND A3 Kumarapalayam Tollways Ltd senior project Bk loans IND B- 3190 rating placed on Rating Watch Evolving Kumarapalayam Tollways Ltd subordinate loans IND B- 200 rating placed on Rating Watch Evolving Novo XI Trust - Chassis SLCF IND A(SO) 125.4 Upgraded from IND BBB(SO) Novo XI Trust - Chassis Series A PTCs IND AAA(SO) 983.1 Affirmed Rathinam Arumugam Research And Bk loans IND BB- 93.87 Assigned Educational Foundation Rathinam Arumugam Research And Proposed FB WC IND BB-(exp) 15 Assigned Educational Foundation Salem Tollways Ltd senior project Bk loans IND B- 2230 rating placed on Rating Watch Evolving Salem Tollways Ltd subordinate loans IND B- 200 rating placed on Rating Watch Evolving Scuf-Uco DA Dec 2011 purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 452.8 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)