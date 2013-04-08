Apr 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 5, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 15000 Assigned Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 16035 Assigned Vraj Packaging Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A4+ 2.4 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jubilant Motorworks Pvt Ltd LT Bk loan outstanding IND BBB- 39.72 Affirmed (reduced from INR83.05m) Jubilant Motorworks Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 450 Affirmed IND A3 (reduced from INR470m) Jubilant Motorworks Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 650 Affirmed IND A3 (reduced from INR680m) Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd Non-FB Bking limits IND AA 12350 Assigned Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd FB WC limits IND AA/ 55444.9 Assigned IND A1+ Sai Maithili Power Company Pvt Bk loans IND BBB- 630 Assigned Ltd (including an INR480m letter of credit facility) Vraj Packaging Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 101.9 Affirmed Vraj Packaging Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+/ 118.5 Affirmed IND A4+ (enhanced from INR88.7m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)