Apr 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 10, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
Oren Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2 394.5 Assigned
Oren Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2(exp) 55.5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
Bilcare Ltd TL IND D 4500 Downgraded
from IND
BBB+/RWE
Bilcare Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 3500 Downgraded
from IND
A2+/RWE
Oren Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 101.4 Assigned
Oren Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+(exp)415.1 Assigned
Oren Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND 839.5 Assigned
BBB+(exp) /
IND A2(exp)
Oren Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+/ 710.5 Assigned
IND A2
West Bengal Infrastructure Bonds Series 2007-08 & IND A+(SO) 10000 Upgraded
Development Finance Series 2005-06 from
Corporation Ltd IND A-(SO)
West Bengal Infrastructure Bonds Series 2004-05 IND A+(SO) 81100 Upgraded
Development Finance from
Corporation Ltd IND A-(SO)
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
