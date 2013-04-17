Apr 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 16, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hydro Power Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND BBB/ 201.5 Assigned IND A2 Reliance Infrastructure Ltds ST debt programme IND A1+ 18000 Affirmed (enhanced from INR15bn) Steel Mont Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 150 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hydro Power Ltds Long-TL IND BBB 8373.6 Affirmed (reduced from INR9,094m) Ideal Energy Projects Ltds Senior project TL IND C 11070 Downgraded IND BB- Malana Power Co. Ltd Long-TL IND A- 2700 Affirmed (enhanced from INR2,586.9m) Malana Power Co. Ltd Secured NCD IND AAA(SO) - Withdrawn Reliance Infrastructure Ltds NCD programme IND AA- 15000 Downgraded from IND AA Reliance Infrastructure Ltd FB limits IND AA- 5000 Assigned (exp) / IND A1+ Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB limits IND AA- 20000 Assigned (exp)/ IND A1+ (exp) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd FB Bk limits IND AA- / 20000 Downgraded IND A1+ from IND AA / Affirmed (enhanced from INR15bn) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB Bk limits IND AA-/ IND 135000 Downgraded A1+ from IND AA /Affirmed (enhanced from INR115bn) Steel Mont Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 50 Assigned Tamil Nadu Transmission 11% Series 1 2008-09 IND A(SO) 2000 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Transmission 8.32% Series 3 2009-10 IND A(SO) 2000 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Transmission 8.4% Series 2 2009-10 IND A(SO) 4810 Upgraded from Corporation Ltd IND A-(SO) Tamil Nadu Transmission 8.64% Series 4 2009-10 IND A(SO) 3190 Upgraded from Corporation Ltd IND A-(SO) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)