Apr 19 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 18, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bla Coke Pvt Ltd. Non-FB limits IND A2+ 1950 Assigned Bla Coke Pvt Ltd. forward cover limit IND A2+ 45.8 Assigned Indusind Bank Ltd ST Issuer rating IND A1+ Affirmed Mahindra Hinoday Industries Non-FBL IND A2 180 Assigned Ltd Rain Cements Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 484.9 Affirmed Tulsi Castings And Machining Non-FB limits IND A3 140 Suspended Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anchor Residency Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 2450 Withdrawn Bla Coke Pvt Ltd. FB limits IND A- 105 Assigned Global Green Co. Ltd New outstanding TL IND BBB- 229.7 Assigned Global Green Co. Ltd New outstanding TL IND BBB- 229.7 Assigned Global Green Co. Ltd FB Fac IND BBB-/ 235 Assigned IND A3 Global Green Co. Ltd FB Fac IND BBB-/ 830 Affirmed IND A3 Global Green Co. Ltd Non-FB Fac IND BBB-/ 150 Affirmed IND A3 Indusind Bank Ltd Subordinated Lower Tier 2 IND AA upgraded from bonds IND AA- Indusind Bank Ltd Subordinated Upper Tier 2 IND AA- upgraded from bonds IND A Mahindra Hinoday Industries Long-TL IND BBB 1147 Assigned Ltd Mahindra Hinoday Industries CC limits IND BBB 600 Assigned Ltd Rain Cements Ltd Outstanding TL IND A- 126.3 Affirmed Rain Cements Ltd FB limits IND A- 80 Affirmed Reckon Pharmachem Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB-/ IND 64 downgraded A4+ from IND BB / Affirmed Reckon Pharmachem Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB-/ IND 62 downgraded A4+ from IND BB / Affirmed Riba Textiles Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 47.53 Upgraded from IND B (enhanced from INR31m) Riba Textiles Ltd FB limits IND BB-/ IND 230 Upgraded from A4+ IND B/IND A4 (enhanced from INR180m) Riba Textiles Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB-/ IND 30 Upgraded from A4+ IND B/IND A4 Sefpl Da March 12 - III Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 694.7 Affirmed Small Operators Trust 2011 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 517.7 Affirmed Small Operators Trust 2011 Second loss credit facility IND AAA(SO) 209.9 upgraded from IND BBB(SO) Srei - Direct Assignment - Purchaser payouts IND A-(SO) 2341.2 upgraded from December 11 - I IND BBB(SO) Srei - Direct Assignment - Second loss credit facility IND AAA(SO) 324 Affirmed December 11 - I Tulsi Castings And Machining TL IND BBB- 706.6 Suspended Ltd Tulsi Castings And Machining FB limits IND BBB- 750 Suspended Ltd Umadutt Industries Ltd Long-TL IND D 62.4 Assigned Umadutt Industries Ltd FB limits IND D 71.5 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 