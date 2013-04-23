Apr 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 22, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltds Non-FB limits IND A4+ 100 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alchemist Hospitals Ltds (Ahl) Long-TL IND BB- 169.3 Upgraded from (reduced from INR281.8m) IND B+ Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltds Long-TL IND BB 15.64 Upgraded from (reduced from INR30.9m) IND BB- Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltds Long-TL IND BB 53.9 Upgraded from(reduced from INR65m) IND BB- Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltds FB limits IND BB / IND 150 Upgraded from A4+ IND BB-/ Affirmed GVNS Tollway Pvt Ltds Senior project Bk loan IND BBB 105 Withdrawn GVP Infra Projects Pvt Ltds Long-TL IND BBB+ 503.1 Assigned (SO) Imperial Auto Industries Ltds Long-TL IND A- 261.4 Upgraded from (IAIL) IND BBB+ (reduced from INR261.4m) Imperial Auto Industries Ltds FB limits IND A- / IND 1880 Upgraded IND (IAIL) A2+ BBB+/ IND A2 (enhanced from INR1,853.8m) Imperial Auto Industries Ltds Non-FB limits IND A- / IND 125 Upgraded from (IAIL) A2+ IND BBB+/ IND A2 NCC Power Projects Ltds Senior project loan IND BBB- 52850 Affirmed (Nccppl) Nila Infrastructures Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 419.5 Assigned (Nila) Nila Infrastructures Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB-/IND 57.5 Assigned (Nila) A3 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)