May 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of Apr 30, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hindustan Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits IND A4+ 65 Assigned (HFAIL) Jabil Circuits India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+(SO) 60 Affirmed (JCIPL) Sanskar Agro Processors Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4 15 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Corporate Power Ltd (CPL) Senior project TL phase 1 IND C 20300 Downgraded from IND BB- Corporate Power Ltd (CPL) Senior project TL phase 2 IND C 23870 Downgraded from IND BB- Corporate Power Ltd (CPL) Subordinate project TL IND C 1450 Downgraded from IND BB+ Haryana Oils & Soya Ltd (HOSL) FB WC limits IND B+/IND 40 Assigned A4 Haryana Oils & Soya Ltd (HOSL) Non-FB WC limits IND B+/IND 600 Assigned A4 Hindustan Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 6 Assigned (HFAIL) Hindustan Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 180 Assigned (HFAIL) Indian Oil Corporation Ltd NCD (NCD) programme IND 20000 Assigned (IOC) AAA(exp) Indian Oil Corporation Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA - Affirmed (IOC) IOT Anwesha Engineering & LT loan IND A- 241.6 Affirmed Construction Ltd (IOT AEC) (enhanced from INR206.1m) IOT Anwesha Engineering & Non-FB limits IND A- /IND 1050* Assigned/ Construction Ltd (IOT AEC) A1 Affirmed (enhanced from INR550m) *includes INR450m fungible with fund-based limits IOT Anwesha Engineering & FB limits including CC IND A-/ IND 1250 Affirmed Construction Ltd (IOT AEC) A1 (enhanced from INR350m) Jabil Circuits India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND AA+(SO) 30 Affirmed (JCIPL) (reduced from INR550m) Karnataka State Industrial And Bond Issue IND AA-(SO) 245 Affirmed Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (KSIIDC) Sanskar Agro Processors Pvt Long-TL IND B+ 123.05 Affirmed Ltd Sanskar Agro Processors Pvt FB limits (sash credit) IND B+ 150 Affirmed Ltd Swadhaar Finserve Pvt. Ltd Bk loans and NCDs IND BB- 1000 Affirmed (SFPL) enhanced from INR250m) Yadu Sugar Ltd (YSL) FB WC limits IND B / IND 700 Assigned A4