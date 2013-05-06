May 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 3, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Harisons Steel Ltd LC limit IND A4+ 50 Assigned Harisons Steel Ltd LC limit proposed IND A4+(exp) 20 Assigned enhancement LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar TL IND BBB- 321 Affirmed (Exports) Pvt Ltd (reduced from INR340m) Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 3090 Affirmed (Exports) Pvt Ltd IND A3 (enhanced from 1,810m) Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Non-FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 60 Affirmed (Exports) Pvt Ltd IND A3 (enhanced from INR40m ) Datacenters Ltd LT loans IND BB- 2663 Withdrawn Datacenters Ltd TL IND BBB 1500 Assigned GRT Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ 50 Affirmed GRT Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd long-TL IND BBB+ 108.1 Assigned Harisons Steel Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 40.3 Assigned Harisons Steel Ltd CC limit IND BB- 210 Assigned Harisons Steel Ltd Long-TL proposed IND BB-(exp) 12.6 Assigned enhancements Harisons Steel Ltd CC limit proposed IND BB-(exp) 40 Assigned enhancement N.A.M. Expressway Ltd Senior project Bk loans IND BBB- 10600 Affirmed Sansar CV Trust Mar 2013 IV Series A1 PTC IND BBB(SO) 935.16 Assigned Sansar CV Trust Mar 2013 IV Series A2 PTCs IND BBB(SO) 72.55 Assigned Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD IND AA+(SO) 15000 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)