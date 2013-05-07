May 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 6, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Claris Lifesciences Ltds FB limits IND A1 175 Assigned
(Claris)
Claris Lifesciences Ltds Non-FB limits IND A1 705 Assigned
(Claris)
Emgee Cables And Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 200 Affirmed
Communications Ltd.S (Emgee)
Fresenius Kabi India Pvt Ltds NFB WC limit IND A3 5 Affirmed
(FKIPL)
Tribeni Constructions Ltds Non-FB limits IND A3 480 Upgraded from
(TCL) IND A4+
(enhanced from INR400m)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Claris Lifesciences Ltds TL IND A-/RWP 3400 Assigned
(Claris)
Claris Lifesciences Ltds FB CC limits IND A-/RWP 1800 Assigned
(Claris)
Emgee Cables And TL outstanding IND BB+ 1 Affirmed
Communications Ltd.S (Emgee)
(reduced from INR1.9mcr)
Emgee Cables And FB WC limits IND BB+ / 137 Affirmed
Communications Ltd.S (Emgee) IND A4+
(reduced from INR147m)
Fresenius Kabi India Pvt Ltds Umbrella WC limit IND AA-(SO) 510 Affirmed
(FKIPL) / IND A1+(SO)
(enhanced from INR451m)
Fresenius Kabi India Pvt Ltds FB WC limit IND BBB- 15 Affirmed
(FKIPL)
Jindal Photo Ltds (JPL) LT Issuer Rating IND A - Downgraded
from IND A+
Jindal Photo Ltds (JPL) Non-FB WC Bking lines IND A 1950 Downgraded
from IND A+
Jindal Photo Ltds (JPL) FB WC Bking lines IND A / IND 105 Downgraded
A1 from IND A+/
Affirmed
(reduced from INR305m)
P.S. Krishnamurthy Steels Pvt Proposed FB limits IND BB+ 300 Withdrawn
Ltds (Psk Steels) (exp) /IND
A4+ (exp)
P.S. Krishnamurthy Steels Pvt Proposed non-FB limits IND BB+ 300 Withdrawn
Ltds (Psk Steels) (exp) /IND
A4+ (exp)
P.S. Krishnamurthy Steels Pvt FB limits IND D 1200 Downgraded
Ltds (Psk Steels) from IND
BB+/IND A4+
P.S. Krishnamurthy Steels Pvt Non-FB limits IND D 1200 Downgraded
Ltds (PSK Steels) from IND
BB+/IND A4+
Swaaa Corporation (Swaaa) Long-TL IND B 52.5 Assigned
Swaaa Corporation (Swaaa) FB limits IND B/IND A4 42.5 Assigned
Thangam Steel Ltds (TSL) FB limits IND D 650 Downgraded
IND BB+/IND
A4+
Thangam Steel Ltds (TSL) Non-FB limits IND D 350 Downgraded
IND BB+/IND
A4+
Tribeni Constructions Ltds Long-TL - 4.7 Withdrawn
(TCL)
Tribeni Constructions Ltds FB limits IND BBB- 130 Upgraded from
(TCL) IND BB+
(enhanced from INR80m)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)