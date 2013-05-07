May 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 6, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Claris Lifesciences Ltds FB limits IND A1 175 Assigned (Claris) Claris Lifesciences Ltds Non-FB limits IND A1 705 Assigned (Claris) Emgee Cables And Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 200 Affirmed Communications Ltd.S (Emgee) Fresenius Kabi India Pvt Ltds NFB WC limit IND A3 5 Affirmed (FKIPL) Tribeni Constructions Ltds Non-FB limits IND A3 480 Upgraded from (TCL) IND A4+ (enhanced from INR400m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Claris Lifesciences Ltds TL IND A-/RWP 3400 Assigned (Claris) Claris Lifesciences Ltds FB CC limits IND A-/RWP 1800 Assigned (Claris) Emgee Cables And TL outstanding IND BB+ 1 Affirmed Communications Ltd.S (Emgee) (reduced from INR1.9mcr) Emgee Cables And FB WC limits IND BB+ / 137 Affirmed Communications Ltd.S (Emgee) IND A4+ (reduced from INR147m) Fresenius Kabi India Pvt Ltds Umbrella WC limit IND AA-(SO) 510 Affirmed (FKIPL) / IND A1+(SO) (enhanced from INR451m) Fresenius Kabi India Pvt Ltds FB WC limit IND BBB- 15 Affirmed (FKIPL) Jindal Photo Ltds (JPL) LT Issuer Rating IND A - Downgraded from IND A+ Jindal Photo Ltds (JPL) Non-FB WC Bking lines IND A 1950 Downgraded from IND A+ Jindal Photo Ltds (JPL) FB WC Bking lines IND A / IND 105 Downgraded A1 from IND A+/ Affirmed (reduced from INR305m) P.S. Krishnamurthy Steels Pvt Proposed FB limits IND BB+ 300 Withdrawn Ltds (Psk Steels) (exp) /IND A4+ (exp) P.S. Krishnamurthy Steels Pvt Proposed non-FB limits IND BB+ 300 Withdrawn Ltds (Psk Steels) (exp) /IND A4+ (exp) P.S. Krishnamurthy Steels Pvt FB limits IND D 1200 Downgraded Ltds (Psk Steels) from IND BB+/IND A4+ P.S. Krishnamurthy Steels Pvt Non-FB limits IND D 1200 Downgraded Ltds (PSK Steels) from IND BB+/IND A4+ Swaaa Corporation (Swaaa) Long-TL IND B 52.5 Assigned Swaaa Corporation (Swaaa) FB limits IND B/IND A4 42.5 Assigned Thangam Steel Ltds (TSL) FB limits IND D 650 Downgraded IND BB+/IND A4+ Thangam Steel Ltds (TSL) Non-FB limits IND D 350 Downgraded IND BB+/IND A4+ Tribeni Constructions Ltds Long-TL - 4.7 Withdrawn (TCL) Tribeni Constructions Ltds FB limits IND BBB- 130 Upgraded from (TCL) IND BB+ (enhanced from INR80m) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)