May 13 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 10, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
LIC Mutual Fund Asset Volatility rating IND V1 Withdrawn
Management Company Ltd
UTI Floating Rate Fund Volatility rating IND V1 Withdrawn
UTI Liquid Fund National Money Market Fund IND A1+mfs Affirmed
UTI Money Market Fund National Money Market Fund IND A1+mfs Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Indian Receivable Trust second loss credit IND A(SO) 194.87 Assigned
January 2013 B facility
Indian Receivable Trust Series A1 PTC IND AAA(SO) 837.2 Assigned
January 2013 B
Indian Receivable Trust Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 762.97 Assigned
January 2013 B
Indian Receivable Trust Series A3 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 495.26 Assigned
January 2013 B
LIC Mutual Fund Asset LIC Income Plus Fund IND AAAmfs Affirmed
Management Company Ltd
MMFSL DA March 2012 purchaser payouts IND AA+(SO) 1806.4 Affirmed
STFCL CV Trust Feb 2013 second loss credit IND A(SO) 365.8 Assigned
facility
STFCL CV Trust Feb 2013 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 4460.5 Assigned
UTI Floating Rate Fund National Fund Credit IND AAAmfs Affirmed
Rating
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)