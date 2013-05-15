May 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 14, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BVL Granites Non-FB limits IND A4+ 10 Assigned Mahindra Holidays & Resorts non-FB Fac IND A1 100 Assigned India Ltd Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 199.9 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Pvt Ltd expected WC Fac IND BBB(exp) 600 Assigned / IND A3+(exp) BVL Granites Long-TL IND BB- 137.9 Assigned BVL Granites FB limits IND BB-/ IND 250 Assigned A4+ Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd secured, redeemable NCDs IND AA+ 500 Assigned Mahindra Holidays & Resorts FB WC Fac IND A 600 Assigned India Ltd Mahindra Holidays & Resorts purchaser payouts IND A(SO) 250 Assigned India Ltd Mahindra Holidays & Resorts purchaser payouts IND A(SO) 500 Assigned India Ltd Mahindra Holidays & Resorts purchaser payouts IND A(SO) 800 Assigned India Ltd Mahindra Holidays & Resorts purchaser payouts IND A(SO) 500 Assigned India Ltd Mahindra Holidays & Resorts purchaser payouts IND A(SO) 750 Assigned India Ltd Mahindra Holidays & Resorts purchaser payouts IND A(SO) 700 Assigned India Ltd Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Finance lease IND BBB- 60 Affirmed Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd FB WC limits* IND BBB-/ 318.5 Affirmed IND A3 Rural Electrification subordinated tier II bonds IND AAA 25000 Assigned Corporation Ltd STFCL December 2011-01 second loss credit IND A-(SO) 135 upgraded from facility IND BBB(SO) STFCL Da December 2011-01 purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 184.1 Affirmed STFCL Da March 2012 - 01 purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 592.1 Affirmed STFCL Da March 2012 - 01 second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 87.8 Affirmed facility STFCL Da Program - Feb 10 - 1 second loss credit IND A+(SO) 107.5 Affirmed facility STFCL Da Program - Feb 10 - 1 purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 276.8 Affirmed STFCL Da Program - Feb 10 - 1 liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 10.5 Affirmed STFCL Da Program Feb10-5 second loss credit IND AA-(SO) 84.5 upgraded from facility IND A+(SO) STFCL Da Program Feb10-5 purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 184.1 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)