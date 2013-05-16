May 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 15, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ibs Software Services Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2 656 Upgraded from IND A3 (increased from INR100m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- IBS Software Services Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB 600 upgraded from IND BBB- IBS Software Services Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 378 Withdrawn Mahindra And Mahindra Purchaser payouts IND AA+(SO) 429 Affirmed Financial Services Ltd Mansingh Hotels & Resorts Ltd Fund based WC facility IND BBB- 60 Affirmed /IND A3 (enhanced from INR50m) Mansingh Hotels & Resorts Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND BBB- 15 Affirmed /IND A3 Mansingh Hotels & Resorts Ltd TL IND BBB-(SO) 100 Affirmed (reduced from INR122.5m): Sansar Trust March 2013- I Second loss credit IND A(SO) 197.7 Assigned facility Sansar Trust March 2013- I PTC's IND AAA(SO) 3577.32 Assigned Series A1 Sansar Trust March 2013- I PTC's IND AAA(SO) 188.28 Assigned Series A2 Stfcl Da Program second loss credit IND A(SO) 155 Affirmed facility Stfcl Da Program Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 452.2 Affirmed Wabco India Ltd CC limits IND AA+/ 450 Affirmed IND A1+ Wabco India Ltd Non-FB Bk limits IND AA+/ 250 Affirmed IND A1+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)