May 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 15, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ibs Software Services Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2 656 Upgraded from
IND A3
(increased from INR100m)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
IBS Software Services Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB 600 upgraded from
IND BBB-
IBS Software Services Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 378 Withdrawn
Mahindra And Mahindra Purchaser payouts IND AA+(SO) 429 Affirmed
Financial Services Ltd
Mansingh Hotels & Resorts Ltd Fund based WC facility IND BBB- 60 Affirmed
/IND A3
(enhanced from INR50m)
Mansingh Hotels & Resorts Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND BBB- 15 Affirmed
/IND A3
Mansingh Hotels & Resorts Ltd TL IND BBB-(SO) 100 Affirmed
(reduced from INR122.5m):
Sansar Trust March 2013- I Second loss credit IND A(SO) 197.7 Assigned
facility
Sansar Trust March 2013- I PTC's IND AAA(SO) 3577.32 Assigned
Series A1
Sansar Trust March 2013- I PTC's IND AAA(SO) 188.28 Assigned
Series A2
Stfcl Da Program second loss credit IND A(SO) 155 Affirmed
facility
Stfcl Da Program Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 452.2 Affirmed
Wabco India Ltd CC limits IND AA+/ 450 Affirmed
IND A1+
Wabco India Ltd Non-FB Bk limits IND AA+/ 250 Affirmed
IND A1+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
