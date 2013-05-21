May 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 20, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atlanta Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 1157 Withdrawn Cpc (P) Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 75 Assigned Sunny Trexim Bank FB limits IND A4+ 740 Upgraded from IND A4 (enhanced from INR630m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atlanta Ltd TL IND BBB- 1520 Suspended Atlanta Ltd WC TL IND BBB- 349 Suspended Atlanta Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 180 Withdrawn Cpc (P) Ltd FB WC limits IND C 180 Assigned Cpc (P) Ltd Long-TL IND D 91.3 Assigned Educomp Solutions Ltd Non-FB WC Bking lines LT/ST IND BB-/ 3270 Downgraded IND A4+ from IND BBB /IND A3+ Educomp Solutions Ltd FB WC Bking lines LT/ST IND BB-/ 800 Downgraded IND A4+ from IND BBB /IND A3+ Educomp Solutions Ltd LT debt programme IND BB- 200 Downgraded from IND BBB Educomp Solutions Ltd TL IND BB- 2640 Downgraded from IND BBB Stfcl Da Feb 2011-04'S SLCF IND AA(SO) 59 Upgraded from IND A+(SO) Stfcl Da Feb 2011-04'S Purchaser payouts IND AA(SO) 379.2 Affirmed Stfcl Da Feb 2011-04'S Liquidity facility IND AA(SO) 32.5 Affirmed Vehicle Trust - March 2012 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 1047.4 Affirmed Vehicle Trust - March 2012 Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 144.5 Affirmed facility ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)