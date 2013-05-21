May 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 20, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Atlanta Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 1157 Withdrawn
Cpc (P) Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 75 Assigned
Sunny Trexim Bank FB limits IND A4+ 740 Upgraded from
IND A4
(enhanced from INR630m)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Atlanta Ltd TL IND BBB- 1520 Suspended
Atlanta Ltd WC TL IND BBB- 349 Suspended
Atlanta Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 180 Withdrawn
Cpc (P) Ltd FB WC limits IND C 180 Assigned
Cpc (P) Ltd Long-TL IND D 91.3 Assigned
Educomp Solutions Ltd Non-FB WC Bking lines LT/ST IND BB-/ 3270 Downgraded
IND A4+ from IND BBB
/IND A3+
Educomp Solutions Ltd FB WC Bking lines LT/ST IND BB-/ 800 Downgraded
IND A4+ from IND BBB
/IND A3+
Educomp Solutions Ltd LT debt programme IND BB- 200 Downgraded
from IND BBB
Educomp Solutions Ltd TL IND BB- 2640 Downgraded
from IND BBB
Stfcl Da Feb 2011-04'S SLCF IND AA(SO) 59 Upgraded from
IND A+(SO)
Stfcl Da Feb 2011-04'S Purchaser payouts IND AA(SO) 379.2 Affirmed
Stfcl Da Feb 2011-04'S Liquidity facility IND AA(SO) 32.5 Affirmed
Vehicle Trust - March 2012 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 1047.4 Affirmed
Vehicle Trust - March 2012 Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 144.5 Affirmed
facility
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
