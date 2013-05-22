May 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 21, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Network Clothing Company Pvt. Non-FB limits IND A4+ 70 Assigned Ltd Sarju Impex Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 100 Affirmed Shree Sant Kripa Appliances NFB WC Fac IND A3 500 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shree Sant Kripa Appliances Non-FB limits IND A3 750 Assigned Pvt Ltd Syrma Technology Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 202 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- IRB Jaipur Deoli Tollway Pvt LT senior project Bk loans IND BBB- 7000 Affirmed Ltd Meghalaya Energy Corporation LT unsecured IND BBB+(SO) 500 Affirmed Ltd non-convertible bond issuances Meghalaya Energy Corporation LT unsecured IND BBB+(SO) 1200 Affirmed Ltd non-convertible bond issuances Network Clothing Company Pvt. Long-TL IND BB- 23.07 Assigned Ltd Network Clothing Company Pvt. FB limits IND BB- 565 Assigned Ltd Sarju Impex Ltd TL IND B- 203.6 Affirmed Sarju Impex Ltd CC limits IND B- 180 Affirmed Shree Sant Kripa Appliances FB WC Fac IND BBB- 1000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shree Sant Kripa Appliances FB limits IND BBB- 4250 Assigned Pvt Ltd Syrma Technology Pvt Ltd LT loan IND BB+ 20 Withdrawn Syrma Technology Pvt Ltd LT loan IND BB+ 35 Assigned Syrma Technology Pvt Ltd FB Limit IND BB+ / 270 Affirmed IND A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)