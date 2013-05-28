May 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 27, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Minerals Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 20 Affirmed (enhanced from INR10m) Primacy Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 177 Affirmed Rathna Packaging India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Minerals Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 236.7 Upgraded from IND B (reduced from INR270m) Alliance Minerals Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+/ IND 360 Upgraded from A4 IND B / Affirmed (enhanced from INR220m) Dadu Pipes Pvt. Ltd TL IND BB- 9.2 Suspended Dadu Pipes Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 150 Suspended Dadu Pipes Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB-/ IND 60 Suspended A4+ Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Secured redeemable and IND AA-(SO) 5120 Affirmed Non-convertible bond issue Primacy Industries Ltd TL IND BBB 107.4 Affirmed (increased from INR23.5m) Primacy Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 750 Affirmed IND A3+ (reduced from INR800m) Rathna Packaging India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 350 Assigned Rathna Packaging India Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 30.1 Assigned Sanjog Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk loans IND B 32.93 withdrawn Sanjog Steels Pvt Ltd FB WC Bk limits IND B / IND 50 withdrawn A4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)