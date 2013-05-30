May 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 29, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gujarat Borosil Ltds (GBL) Non-FB WC limits IND A4 40 Affirmed Hpcl Mittal Energy Ltds (HMEL) CP programme IND A1+ 15000 Assigned (within fund-based working capital limits) Iot Infrastructure & Energy ST debt/ CP programme IND A1+ 300 Affirmed Services Ltds Iot Infrastructure & Energy LOC IND A1+ 2000 Affirmed Services Ltds (increased from INR1,000m) Iot Infrastructure & Energy Short-TL IND A1+ 500 Withdrawn Services Ltds Mayur Ply Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 700 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gujarat Borosil Ltds (GBL) External commercial IND B+ 322.5 Affirmed borrowings (ECB)* * Note: INR322.5m of ECB is equivalent to USD7.5m as per the conversion rate of INR43/USD. Gujarat Borosil Ltds (GBL) CC limits IND B+ 30 Affirmed Hpcl Mittal Energy Ltds (HMEL) TL IND AA- 128480 Assigned Hpcl Mittal Energy Ltds (HMEL) NCD programme IND AA- 10200 Assigned (reduced from INR20 bn): Hpcl Mittal Energy Ltds (HMEL) FB WC limits IND AA- / 51000 Assigned IND A1+ Hpcl Mittal Energy Ltds (HMEL) Non-FB WC limits: IND AA- / 46000 Assigned IND A1+ Hpcl Mittal Energy Ltds (HMEL) NCD programme IND AA-(exp) 6500 Assigned Iot Infrastructure & Energy TL IND AA- 633.7 Affirmed Services Ltds (reduced from INR1,162m): Iot Infrastructure & Energy CC IND AA- 4000 Affirmed Services Ltds (increased from INR2,500m): Iot Infrastructure & Energy TL IND AA- (exp)1250 Assigned Services Ltds Iot Infrastructure & Energy WC facility IND AA- / 8400 Affirmed Services Ltds IND A1+ (reduced from INR8,600m) Iot Infrastructure & Energy BG IND AA- / 8575 Affirmed Services Ltds IND A1+ reduced from INR11,075m) Maximum Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 28.84 Withdrawn Maximum Synthetics Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ / IND 115 Withdrawn A4 Mayur Ply Industries Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 300 Assigned Small Business Trust 2013 Second Loss Credit IND A- (SO) 148.8 Assigned Facility (SLCF) Small Business Trust 2013 Series A1 PTC (PTCs): IND AAA (SO) 1290.2 Assigned Small Business Trust 2013 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA (SO) 546.4 Assigned Small Business Trust 2013 Series A3 PTCs IND AAA (SO) 206.8 Assigned Stfcl Da March 2012 - 02 Purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 726.4 Affirmed Stfcl Da March 2012 - 02 Second loss credit IND BBB (SO) 122.3 Affirmed facility (SLCF) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.