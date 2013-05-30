May 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
May 29, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Gujarat Borosil Ltds (GBL) Non-FB WC limits IND A4 40 Affirmed
Hpcl Mittal Energy Ltds (HMEL) CP programme IND A1+ 15000 Assigned
(within fund-based working capital limits)
Iot Infrastructure & Energy ST debt/ CP programme IND A1+ 300 Affirmed
Services Ltds
Iot Infrastructure & Energy LOC IND A1+ 2000 Affirmed
Services Ltds
(increased from INR1,000m)
Iot Infrastructure & Energy Short-TL IND A1+ 500 Withdrawn
Services Ltds
Mayur Ply Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 700 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Gujarat Borosil Ltds (GBL) External commercial IND B+ 322.5 Affirmed
borrowings (ECB)*
* Note: INR322.5m of ECB is equivalent to USD7.5m as per the conversion rate of INR43/USD.
Gujarat Borosil Ltds (GBL) CC limits IND B+ 30 Affirmed
Hpcl Mittal Energy Ltds (HMEL) TL IND AA- 128480 Assigned
Hpcl Mittal Energy Ltds (HMEL) NCD programme IND AA- 10200 Assigned
(reduced from INR20 bn):
Hpcl Mittal Energy Ltds (HMEL) FB WC limits IND AA- / 51000 Assigned
IND A1+
Hpcl Mittal Energy Ltds (HMEL) Non-FB WC limits: IND AA- / 46000 Assigned
IND A1+
Hpcl Mittal Energy Ltds (HMEL) NCD programme IND AA-(exp) 6500 Assigned
Iot Infrastructure & Energy TL IND AA- 633.7 Affirmed
Services Ltds
(reduced from INR1,162m):
Iot Infrastructure & Energy CC IND AA- 4000 Affirmed
Services Ltds
(increased from INR2,500m):
Iot Infrastructure & Energy TL IND AA- (exp)1250 Assigned
Services Ltds
Iot Infrastructure & Energy WC facility IND AA- / 8400 Affirmed
Services Ltds IND A1+
(reduced from INR8,600m)
Iot Infrastructure & Energy BG IND AA- / 8575 Affirmed
Services Ltds IND A1+
reduced from INR11,075m)
Maximum Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 28.84 Withdrawn
Maximum Synthetics Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ / IND 115 Withdrawn
A4
Mayur Ply Industries Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 300 Assigned
Small Business Trust 2013 Second Loss Credit IND A- (SO) 148.8 Assigned
Facility (SLCF)
Small Business Trust 2013 Series A1 PTC (PTCs): IND AAA (SO) 1290.2 Assigned
Small Business Trust 2013 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA (SO) 546.4 Assigned
Small Business Trust 2013 Series A3 PTCs IND AAA (SO) 206.8 Assigned
Stfcl Da March 2012 - 02 Purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 726.4 Affirmed
Stfcl Da March 2012 - 02 Second loss credit IND BBB (SO) 122.3 Affirmed
facility (SLCF)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
